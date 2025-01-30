Pope pays tribute to Dom Guéranger, a pioneer of modern liturgical revival

Pope Francis pays tribute to the deep liturgical devotion and fidelity to the Church of the Servant of God Dom Prosper-Louis-Pascal Guérange, OSB, the founder of the French Benedictine Congregation of Solesmes marking the 150th anniversary of his death, and encourages all the faithful to embrace his precious legacy.

Pope Francis has addressed a message to the French Benedictine Congregation of Solesmes, as they mark the 150th anniversary of the death of their founder, Abbot Prosper-Louis-Pascal Guéranger (1805-1875), who restored Benedictine monasticism in France in the 19th century and pioneered the modern liturgical revival.

A leading spiritual figure in the Church

A staunch opposer of the Gallicanist movement, which sought more independence for the French Church from the Papacy, Dom Guéranger is regarded as a forerunner of what became known as the modern liturgical movement in the 20th century.

In his message addressed to the President of the Congregation of Solesmes, Abbot Geoffroy Kemlin OSB, Pope Francis expresses words of praise for the Benedictine monks who continue to follow in Dom Guéranger’s footsteps and work to preserve and spread knowledge of his legacy, highlighting the deep spirituality that marked his life until the very end.

Along with his predecessors, Pope Francis recalls his contributions, particularly in five key areas: the restoration of Benedictine monastic life in France, his scholarly work in liturgy, his devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Virgin Mary, his support for defining the dogmas of the Immaculate Conception and Papal Infallibility, and his defense of the Church’s freedom.

The message focuses in particular on two aspects of his charism that are especially relevant to the Church today: fidelity to the Holy See, particularly in liturgical matters, and spiritual fatherhood.

A forerunner of the reform of the Roman liturgy

First, the Pope acknowledges Dom Guéranger’s significant role in the Liturgical Movement, which ultimately contributed to the Second Vatican Council’s Sacrosanctum Concilium Constitution, that led to the reform of the Roman liturgy, praising the way Dom Guéranger sought to rediscover the liturgy as the language of the Church and an expression of its faith.

This rediscovery led him to advocate for a return to the unity of the Roman liturgy in France and inspired his extensive writings, particularly The Liturgical Year, which aimed to make the beauty and richness of the liturgy accessible to all.

Quoting Dom Guéranger’s belief that “the prayer of the Church is the most pleasing to the ear and heart of God,” Pope Francis expresses his hope that the Benedictine Abott’s example may inspire a renewed love for the Church’s liturgical tradition and a deeper unity with the Successor of Peter (cum Petro et sub Petro).

“May the example of Dom Guéranger inspire in the hearts of all the baptized a love for Christ and His Bride, as well as filial trust and docile collaboration cum Petro et sub Petro (with Peter and under Peter), so that the Church, faithful to its living Tradition, may continue to raise ‘one and the same prayer capable of expressing its unity’.”

An example of spiritual guidance

The second theme Pope Francis highlights is Dom Guéranger’s spiritual fatherhood, his dedication “to guiding souls in their search for God.” The Pope notes that his gentle and joyful trust in divine providence influenced not only the monks and nuns under his direction but also laypeople—parents, children, and ordinary believers—who sought his counsel.

Whether in peaceful times or in adversity, he strengthened the faith of those around him, nurtured their prayer life, and deepened their love for the Church. Here again Pope Francis expresses his hope that his example of spiritual guidance will continue to inspire many in their journey of faith.

“May his example of docility to the Holy Spirit and service inspire and guide many faithful in the ways of the Lord, ‘gentle and humble of heart’ (Mt 11:29).”

Bringing his message to a close, the Pope prays that Dom Guéranger “may continue to bear fruits of holiness among the entire faithful and remain a living witness to the fruitfulness of monastic life at the heart of the Church.”

