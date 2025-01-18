Pope: ‘Investing in weapons to kill is madness’

Pope Francis addressing the delegation from the Catholic Foundation of Verona in the Consistory Hall (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Meeting with a delegation from the Catholic Foundation of Verona, Pope Francis reaffirms the moral obligation based on the Church's social doctrine to use financial resources to serve the common good and condemns investments in the arms industry.

By Lisa Zengarini

Pope Francis on Saturday strongly reaffirmed the ethical responsibility of using financial resources for the betterment of humanity.

Addressing a delegation from the Catholic Foundation of Verona, a division of Generali Italia insurance company, the Pope emphasized the need to direct wealth toward initiatives that support the vulnerable and align with the Church's social doctrine, contrasting this approach with the "madness" of investing in industries, such as arms manufacturing, that profit from destruction and death.

Stewardship vs ownership of our common home

The Pope reminded the delegation, whose Foundation supports non-profit organizations and social ventures for the benefit of local communities , that humanity’s role on Earth is one of "stewardship", not "ownership."

He underscored the shared responsibility to care for our common home invoking the etymological meaning of "economy" as the wise management of the household (oikos in Greek). This stewardship, he argued, should reflect respect and wisdom in safeguarding the environment and society.

In his address Pope Francis acknowledged the Catholic Foundation’s commitment to solidarity, praising in particular its work in aiding families and young people in collaboration with the Diocese of Verona. He framed this work as a testament to their Catholic identity, encouraging them to persevere in their mission of serving others, particularly the most vulnerable.

The 'madness' of spending on arms

Pope Francis then focused his reflection on the moral use of financial resources. He again lamented the troubling global trend of prioritizing investments in arms manufacturing, calling it "madness" to channel money into industries designed to kill.

Using financial resources to serve human dignity

Instead, the Pope urged that wealth be used in ways that enhance human dignity and serve the common good. He warned that when wealth is hoarded or invested against the good of people, it “grows old and weighs down the heart, making it hard and deaf to the cries of the poor” the “ first victims of selfishness.” Conversely, placing financial resources at the service of human dignity strengthens social bonds and builds a more just society.

“When we place wealth at the service of human dignity, we always gain something in return: by promoting the common good, we strengthen the bonds of society in which we all participate.”

Building a future rooted in justice

Concluding, Pope Francis called on the Foundation members to continually renew their trust in God’s Providence, who lovingly guides history and calls us to build a future rooted in justice" and encouraged them to continue their good work which sows the future, happiness and peace.