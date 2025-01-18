Search

Search

Search

enenglish
Pope Francis addressing the delegation from the Catholic Foundation of Verona in the Consistory Hall Pope Francis addressing the delegation from the Catholic Foundation of Verona in the Consistory Hall  (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)
POPE

Pope: ‘Investing in weapons to kill is madness’

Meeting with a delegation from the Catholic Foundation of Verona, Pope Francis reaffirms the moral obligation based on the Church's social doctrine to use financial resources to serve the common good and condemns investments in the arms industry.

By Lisa Zengarini

Pope Francis on Saturday strongly reaffirmed the ethical responsibility of using financial resources for the betterment of humanity.  

Addressing a delegation from the Catholic Foundation of Verona, a division of Generali Italia insurance company, the Pope  emphasized the need to direct wealth toward initiatives that support the vulnerable and align with the Church's social doctrine, contrasting this approach with the "madness" of investing in industries, such as arms manufacturing, that profit from destruction and death.

Stewardship vs ownership of our common home

The Pope reminded  the delegation, whose Foundation supports non-profit organizations and social ventures for the benefit of local communities , that humanity’s role on Earth is one of "stewardship", not "ownership."

He underscored the shared responsibility to care for our common home  invoking the etymological meaning of  "economy" as the wise management of the household (oikos in Greek). This stewardship, he argued, should reflect respect and wisdom in safeguarding the environment and society.

In his address Pope Francis acknowledged the Catholic Foundation’s commitment to  solidarity, praising  in particular its work in aiding families and young people in collaboration with the Diocese of Verona. He framed this work as a testament to their Catholic identity, encouraging them to persevere in their mission of serving others, particularly the most vulnerable.

The 'madness' of spending on arms

Pope Francis then focused his reflection on the moral use of financial resources. He again lamented the troubling global trend of prioritizing investments in arms manufacturing, calling it "madness" to channel money into industries designed to kill.

Using financial resources to serve human dignity 

Instead, the Pope  urged that wealth be used in ways that enhance human dignity and serve the common good. He warned that when wealth is hoarded or invested against the good of people, it “grows old and weighs down the heart, making it hard and deaf to the cries of the poor” the “ first victims of selfishness.” Conversely, placing financial resources at the service of human dignity strengthens social bonds and builds a more just society.

“When we place wealth at the service of human dignity, we always gain something in return: by promoting the common good, we strengthen the bonds of society in which we all participate.”

Building a future rooted in justice

Concluding, Pope Francis called on  the Foundation members to  continually renew their trust in God’s Providence, who  lovingly guides history and calls us to build a future rooted in justice" and encouraged them to continue their good work which sows the future, happiness and peace.

 

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
18 January 2025, 13:00

The Pope's Agenda
Listen to our podcasts
Listen to our podcasts
Angelus
Angelus
Papal audiences
Papal audiences
Daily readings
Daily readings
Saint of the day
Saint of the day
Your contribution for a great mission Your contribution for a great mission