Pope Francis lauds Il Regno’s “authoritative voice” in Italian Church

Pope Francis sends a congratulary letter to the Italian Catholic magazine “Il Regno” praising its ongoing commitment to fostering Church renewal in the spirit of the Second Vatican Council

By Vaticn News

Pope Francis sent a congratulatory letter to the Italian Catholic religious and cultural magazine Il Regno as it begins year-long celebrations of its 70th anniversary.

Founded in 1956 by the Dehonians

The prestigious biweekly was founded in 1956 by the Congregation of the Priests of the Sacred Heart, known as Dehonians (from the name of the founder, Fr. Leone Giovanni Dehon) and has played a key role in the Italian ecclesial and cultural debate over the past seven decades

An "authoritative voice” since the Second Vatican Council

In his message, dated 1 January, 2025, Pope Francis highlighted the publication’s legacy as “an authoritative voice” since the Second Vatican Council, lauding its commitment to fostering and interpreting the spirit of renewal in the Church. The Pope recognized Il Regno’s pivotal role in providing “information, documentation, and interpretation of our time.”

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI), also sent a similar message to the editorial staff and director of Il Regno praising the magazine’s substantial contributions to the life of the Italian Church. He acknowledged its dedication to addressing critical issues, such as catechesis, theological formation, ecclesial reform, and the renewal of ministries.

Il Regno's ongoing commitment to Church renewal and dialogue

Additionally, Cardinal Zuppi commended Il Regno for promoting ecumenical and interreligious dialogue, as well as for offering non-ideological insights into contemporary socio-political changes.

The Director of Il Regno, Gianfranco Brunelli, welcomed both messages as "acts of generosity" that reaffirm the magazine’s mission.

He drew attention to its dual role as a free platform for religious and cultural discourse and as a space for dialogue among Christians and individuals of diverse cultures and faiths who share a commitment to freedom and human dignity. Brunelli emphasized that the magazine embodies the Christian principle of human dignity as a reflection of God, further inspiring its ongoing mission.