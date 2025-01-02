Pope's January prayer intention: 'for the right to an education'

Pope Francis releases his prayer intention for the month of January 2025, and invites everyone to pray for "the right to an education."

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Francis' monthly prayer intention this January is for "the right to an education."

The Pope invited the Church to pray for this intention in this month's The Pope Video, which is entrusted to the entire Catholic Church through the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network.

In The Pope Video for January, the Holy Father warned that today, "we’re experiencing an educational catastrophe," and underscores, "This is no exaggeration."

250 million without

Due to wars, migration, and poverty, the Holy Father decried, some 250 million boys and girls lack education.

"All children and youth have the right to go to school," the Pope insisted, adding, "regardless of their immigration status."

Education, he went on to say, is a hope for everyone. In addition, he reminded, "it can save migrants and refugees from discrimination, criminal networks, and exploitation."

Tool for integration

"So many minors," he decried, "are exploited!"

Education, therefore, is essential, the Holy Father suggested, because it "can help them integrate into the communities who host them."

A better future

Education, the Pope underscored, opens the doors to a better future. "In this way," he explained, "migrants and refugees can contribute to society, either in their new country or in their country of origin, should they decide to return."

The Holy Father concluded his Video with some food for thought, saying, "let’s never forget that whoever welcomes the foreigner, welcomes Jesus Christ."

With this in mind, Pope Francis urged faithful to join him in praying for migrants, refugees and those affected by war, "that their right to an education, which is necessary to build a more human world, might always be respected."

The Pope Video

The Pope Video is an official global initiative with the purpose of disseminating the Holy Father's monthly prayer intentions. It is carried out by the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer). Since 2016, The Pope Video has had more than 203 million views across all the Vatican’s social networks and is translated into more than 23 languages, receiving press coverage in 114 countries.

The videos are produced and created by The Pope Video Prayer Network team, coordinated by Andrea Sarubbi, and distributed by La Machi Communication for Good Causes. The project is sponsored by Vatican Media.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network is a Vatican foundation, with the mission of mobilizing Catholics through prayer and action in response to the challenges facing humanity and the mission of the Church. These challenges are presented in the form of prayer intentions entrusted by the Pope to the entire Church.