Pope thanks Swiss Guards for patiently welcoming Jubilee pilgrims

Pope Francis meets with members of the Pontifical Swiss Guard Foundation, and expresses appreciation for their faithful service to the Pope and the millions of pilgrims who visit the Vatican each year.

By Devin Watkins

“We all need to help and support one another, and this applies to individual communities, and also to the entire Church.”

Pope Francis offered that encouragement to members of the Council of the Foundation of the Pontifical Swiss Guard at an audience to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The organization was founded in Switzerland in 2000 to support the work of the Swiss Guards and to ensure its long-term mission to protect the Pope and the Vatican.

The Pontifical Swiss Guard was founded in 1506 by Pope Julius II and is among the oldest military units in continous operation.

Expressing appreciation for their service, Pope Francis said the Foundation’s support for the Swiss Guards is a way to support “the Successor of Peter in his ministry for the universal Church.”

He noted that over its 500-year-existence, the Swiss Guard has changed in many ways, including in assisting with the reception of millions of pilgrims, though its purpose to protect the Pope has stayed the same.

“For this, patience is required—and the Guards have it!” said the Pope. “This is something beautiful about them: they repeat things, they explain… Such great patience. Well done!”

Growing number of families in Swiss Guards

Pope Francis said the Foundation of the Pontifical Swiss Guards assists the corps in essential ways, such as financial assistance to educate their children.

“I like it when the Guards marry,” he said. “I like it when they have children, when they have a family. This is very important.”

The Pope noted that the number of Guardsmen who have a family and children has increased in recent years, saying the well-being of families is fundamentally important for the Church and society.

The Foundation also allows the corps to receive ongoing military training and to keep their equipment in top shape.

He thanked the organization for supporting Guardsmen who complete their service at the Vatican and return home.

“I have contact with some of these individuals who remain very, very connected to the Vatican and the Church,” he said. “Sometimes they call on the phone, send something; when they pass through Rome, they visit me. It is a beautiful connection that I cherish.”

Collaboration for common mission

In conclusion, Pope Francis said the financial assistance of the Foundation serves as a reminder that all Church entities are interconnected and must work together for the good of the Church.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude for the generous support you have provided to the Pontifical Swiss Guard over these twenty-five years,” he concluded. “Thank you, thank you very much!”