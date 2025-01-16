Pope suffers bruise on right forearm due to a fall

Pope Francis with Nosipho Nausca-Jean Jezile, Chair of the Committee on World Food Security (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

The Holy See Press Office reports that Pope Francis fell at his residence at the Casa Santa Marta on Thursday morning, sustaining no fractures.

By Vatican News

“This morning, due to a fall at Santa Marta, Pope Francis sustained a bruise on his right forearm, with no fractures.”

The Holy See Press Office announced the news in a statement released on Thursday, explaining that “his arm has been immobilized as a precaution.”

Despite the incident, Pope Francis continued with his scheduled audiences, including a meeting with Nosipho Nausca-Jean Jezile, Chair of the Committee on World Food Security (CFS).