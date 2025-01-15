Pope to Caritas: Safeguarding is your call to protecting human dignity

Pope Francis addresses Caritas leaders and emphasises the spiritual and human significance of "safeguarding," describing it as a duty to recognise human dignity and protect the vulnerable.

By Francesca Merlo

At a private audience held with the Presidents and National Directors of Caritas in Latin America and the Caribbean, who were attending a training course in Rome, Pope Francis thanked those present for their efforts in consolidating processes aimed at fostering a culture of care, "which we call 'safeguarding'."

To safeguard

Speaking in Spanish, the Pope noted that, in the Spanish language, the word "safeguarding" is defined as "custody, protection, guarantee."

However, he continued, alongside this meaning, there is another: "a signal that, in times of war, is placed by order of military commanders at the entrances to towns or on the doors of houses, so that their soldiers do not cause harm to them."

He remarked that the first thing that came to mind when reading this was the text from the prophet Ezekiel and the Book of Revelation, in which the Lord asks his angel, "Mark a T on the foreheads of the men who sigh and lament over all the abominations that are committed."

The Pope observed that, in fact, the Lord asks us, His envoys, to "place the mark of His blessed cross on the foreheads of all those who come to our Caritas, sighing and lamenting over so many injustices, even abominations, perpetrated against them."

He went on to explain that placing this mark “virtually” on every person we encounter throughout our lives means recognising in them their dignity as brothers in Christ.

Jesus will reward your efforts

But, he continued, "it also means embracing the Lord's unavoidable imperative: 'Do not touch my anointed ones.'"

In this sense, safeguarding is a divine name, said the Pope, explaining that "it is Christ himself written on the forehead of every man and woman and, like a mirror, in the heart of each one of us who, in our fragility, wish to be bearers of his love through small acts of charity and care."

Finally, Pope Francis prayed that Jesus reward the efforts of those present, that the Holy Spirit guide their work, and that the Holy Virgin cover them with her mantle, "so that you may learn from her to bring care and safeguarding to all people."