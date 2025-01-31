Pope Francis to meet Rome's priests on March 6

Pope Francis is scheduled to meet the Roman clergy at the Basilica of St. John Lateran, continuing the tradition of the first Thursday of Lent.

By Vatican News

After meeting with the priests of the Diocese of Rome in late 2023 and early 2024 during a series of gatherings organized in the parishes of different city areas, Pope Francis will meet with all of his clergy on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at the Basilica of St. John Lateran.

The Diocese of Rome announced the event, emphasizing that this continues the tradition of the first Thursday of Lent.

The last meeting with diocesan and religious priests serving in pastoral ministry in Rome, as well as permanent deacons, took place on January 13, 2024.