Pope to Vincentians: Your founder's vision of service brings renewal to the Church

To celebrate 400 years since the founding of the Congregation of the Mission of St Vincent De Paul, Pope Francis sends a letter to the Superior General, stressing the founder's example of service to the poor.

Vatican News

Marking 400 years since the founding of the Congregation of the Mission of St. Vincent de Paul, Pope Francis sent a letter to the Superior General, Fr. Tomaž Mavrič. In it, he stresses how “service to Christ in the poor” brings about a renewal in today’s Church.

This service can take the form of “missionary discipleship and assistance to those in need and the abandoned in the many peripheries of the world.”

A centuries-old mission

In his letter, Pope Francis recalls the beginnings of the Congregation – founded on April 17, 1625 – and highlights how St. Vincent de Paul passed down a legacy of spirituality, apostolic zeal, and pastoral care.

“I hope that the celebrations of the fourth centenary will highlight the importance of St. Vincent's vision of service to Christ in the poor for the renewal of the Church of our time,” the Pope writes.

He expresses his hope the founder’s example will “particularly inspire young people, who, with their enthusiasm, generosity, and concern for building a better world, are called to be bold and courageous witnesses of the Gospel among their peers and wherever they are.”

Different expressions of the Vincentian Family

For 400 years, people of all cultures and backgrounds have been following in St. Vincent’s way of life – from St. Francis Regis and St. Justin de Jacobis to St. Catherine Labouré and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.

Today, the Vincentian Family includes over 100 branches of priests, brothers, sisters, and laypeople. No matter which branch they belong to, their mission remains the same: partake in and create charitable works and assist in the spiritual guidance and formation of the clergy and laity.

One example of this is the St. Vincent de Paul Society, which was founded in 1833 by Blessed Frederic Ozanam. In his letter, Pope Francis calls this organization “an extraordinary force for good in the service of the poor, with hundreds of thousands of members worldwide.”

A volunteer from the Vincentians distributing food to the homeless near St. Peter's Basilica during the COVID pandemic

The Pope also takes note of two other expressions of the Vincentian lifestyle: “Confraternities of Charity,” now known as the International Association of Charity or Vincentian Volunteers and the “Daughters of Charity.”

As Pope Francis points out, the latter is “a revolutionary form of women's community” because St. Vincent encouraged the women to go out and care for the poor and sick.

Model your lives on St. Vincent

At the end of the letter, the Pope imparts his apostolic blessing and assures the Congregation of his prayers. He expresses his desire that they may be inspired by their founder and continue to model their lives and work on the mission St. Vincent gave to the first members of the Congregation:

“Courage then, brothers, let us dedicate ourselves with renewed love to the service of the poor, let us seek out the most miserable and abandoned. Let us acknowledge before God that they are our lords and masters, and that we are not worthy of offering them our humble services.”