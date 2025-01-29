Pope at Audience: Let's imitate St. Joseph's holy example and faith

During his weekly General Audience, Pope Francis reflects on the holy example of St. Joseph and invites the faithful to look to the powerful saint as a model of trust, openness, and love.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Saint Joseph offers a humble and holy example of how to trust and welcome God's plans for us...

Pope Francis offered this comforting reminder during his weekly General Audience in the Vatican on Wednesday.

Continuing his catechesis series on the Jubilee Year’s theme of “Jesus Christ our Hope,” the Holy Father reflected this week on Saint Joseph.

The Pope recalled how Joseph's role in the fulfilment of God’s saving plan was made known to him in a dream, and how, despite some initial doubts, he, with great faith and trust, responds by taking Mary as his wife and making a home for the incarnate Son of God.

'Do not be afraid'

As Joseph sleeps, the Pope recalled that he hears the words: 'Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary your wife into your home. For it is through the Holy Spirit that this child has been conceived in her. She will bear a son and you are to name him Jesus because he will save his people from their sins' (Mt 1:20-21).

Faced with this revelation, the Holy Father recalled that Joseph does not ask for further proof.

Rather, he trusts in God and accepts the God’s dream for his life and that of his betrothed. "He thus," the Pope marveled, "enters into the grace of one who knows how to live the divine promise with faith, hope and love."

The Pope remembered how Joseph, in all of this, does not utter a word, but believes. "He does not express himself with 'idle words,'” Pope Francis underscored, "but with concrete deeds."

Trusts in God



Joseph, the Holy Father remembered, trusts in God and obeys. Following his example, the Pope urged faithful to likewise ask the Lord for the grace to dream and be open to God’s dreams.

Finally, Pope Francis concluded by inviting everyone to follow St. Joseph's example of welcoming Christ, and His plans for us, into our lives.