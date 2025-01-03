Pope to Knights of Malta: Jesus accompanies you on path of generosity

Pope Francis addresses a delegation of Knights of Malta and reflects on the verbs to serve, to walk, and to accompany, reminding the Confraternity that the Lord will always accompany them when they strive to do these three things.

By Francesca Merlo

Pope Francis welcomed a delegation of the Archconfraternity of Saints John the Baptist and Evangelist of the Knights of Malta from Catanzaro, Sicily, on Friday, during their visit to the Vatican.

He acknowledged that we have just celebrated the Mary Most Holy, Mother of God, noting that "she is the protector of your confraternity, which honours her with the title of Hodegetria, 'she who shows the way,' that is, Jesus, who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life."

Reflecting on the image of Mary, Pope Francis noted that Mary holds in her arms the Saviour born for us.

"This is the event of love to which you bear witness by adoring the Eucharist, serving others, and walking through the history of your city," said the Pope, before offering a reflection on those three verbs: adore, serve, and walk.

To adore

Reflecting, first of all, on the verb "to adore," Pope Francis noted that the Confraternity gathers before the Blessed Sacrament.

Especially in this Holy Year of Jubilee, the Pope encouraged those present to cultivate prayer, both personal and communal, with great commitment.

"Let this be the strength that constantly renews your ancient association," he stressed.

To serve

Speaking then on the verb "to serve," Pope Francis noted that each time you care for the poor, visit the sick, and accompany those who suffer, "you are serving the Lord."

He highlighted that there is a very close connection between adoration and service, urging those present to always bear it in mind.

"Christ came into the world to serve," said the Pope. "You too, like branches united to the Vine, extend His charity when you draw near to the small and the needy with compassion and tenderness. Then your witness of devotion to God and dedication to your brothers and sisters will shine brightly for everyone along the way."

To walk

Finally, Pope Francis reflected on this verb, "to walk." He noted that this one reminds us that Jesus, the Way, calls us to follow Him with perseverance, keeping the torch of faith alight during the earthly pilgrimage.

In this regard, he continued, "I extend a special thanks to you as Bishop of Rome: your Confraternity, in fact, offers the Easter candle every year to the Lateran Basilica, along with a donation for the Pope’s charity. Thank you!"

Thank you for your generosity

Bringing his address to a close, the Pope urged the members of the confraternity present to continue with hope along the path of generosity, on which he assured them, "the Lord will always accompany you."