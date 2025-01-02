Pope ‘deeply saddened’ by New Orleans terrorist attack

Law enforcement vehicles near the site of the attack

In a telegram sent to Gregory Aymond, the Archbishop of New Orleans, Pope Francis speaks of his ‘spiritual closeness’ to those affected by the recent terrorist attack there.

By Joseph Tulloch

Pope Francis has said he is “deeply saddened” to learn of the “loss of life and injury" caused by a recent terrorist attack in the US city of New Orleans.

On January 1st, 15 people were killed, and dozens wounded, after a 42-year old man drove a pick-up truck at high speed into a crowd.

In his telegram, sent to Archbishop Gregory Aymons of New Orleans, the Pope assured the entire city of his “spiritual closeness”, and commended the victims to “the loving mercy of Almighty God”.

The message – signed by Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin – added that the Pope is praying for those affected, and that, “as a pledge of peace and strength in the Lord, the Holy Father sends his blessing”.

Flowers left near the site of the attack

The attack

In the early hours of the 1st January, a man – now identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a Texas resident and US Army veteran – drove a rented pickup truck at high speed into a crowd in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter.

He was subsequently shot in a standoff with police. However, authorities have said that they believe multiple people were involved in the attack.

According to the FBI, an Islamic State flag was found in the truck, and U.S. President Joe Biden has said that the attack was inspired by the group.