Pope tells Seminary Rectors to embrace diversity in formation

In a meeting with rectors of major and propaedeutic seminaries in France Pope Francis focuses on the vital role of priestly formation. The gathering was part of a jubilee pilgrimage dedicated to reflecting on the discernment process and formation of seminarians.

By Linda Bordoni

Likening the work of seminary rectors to that of Eli, the elder priest in the Bible, who guided the young Samuel to respond to God’s call, Pope Francis on Saturday told the French Rectors of seminaries that they must serve as a reassuring presence and compass for seminarians.

He underscored the importance of a cohesive educational community involving bishops, priests, religious, professors, and staff and noted that this community extends beyond the seminary, incorporating parishes, movements, and families.

“Formation must touch all dimensions of the person and orient them toward mission,” he said.

Human relationships and trust

Pope Francis said that only by fostering a family environment, characterized by fatherhood and brotherhood, “Can mutual trust develop, essential for effective discernment.”

Seminaries, he added, should be spaces where seminarians can be their authentic selves, free from arbitrary judgment.

Diversity as a gift

The Pope upheld the diversity of candidates entering seminaries today, ranging from different ages, cultural backgrounds, and spiritual experiences.

“Do not fear diversity,” he encouraged, describing it as a gift.

And pointing to the need for personal accompaniment and individualized paths, he said “Education in welcoming others guarantees a presbyterate that is fraternal and united in essentials.”

Three key priorities

Pope Francis then outlined three priorities for priestly formation: Inner freedom that enables candidates to develop the ability to judge and decide independently, illuminated by faith and charity; Human maturity needed as a protection against excessive rigidity or emotional imbalance; and patience,” Mission orientation that provides the right focus for the priesthood that involves self-giving and humility, centred on Christ and service to God’s people.

“Do not let love for God and the Church become a pretext for self-promotion,” he cautioned, adding, “When you find an ecclesiastic who behaves like a peacock, it’s not good.”