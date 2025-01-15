Pope at Audience: We must protect all little ones and never tolerate abuse

During his weekly General Audience, Pope Francis continues his catechesis on children and speaks specifically on defending and promoting the welfare of children, especially from unacceptable abuse and exploitation.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"In His work, Jesus repeatedly spoke of the importance of protecting, welcoming and loving the little ones."

Pope Francis stressed this at his weekly General Audience on Wednesday morning in the Vatican's Paul VI Hall.

Continuing his catechesis series on children, this week the Pope focused on their welfare.

In the Holy Father's remarks, he recalled how the Lord loves everyone as a child of God and cares especially for those who are the smallest.

Even one case is too many

"Yet, even today in the world," he decried, "hundreds of millions of minors, despite not being of the minimum age to undergo the obligations of adulthood, are forced to work and many of them are exposed to particularly dangerous work." Moreover, he decried all those boys and girls who "are slaves to trafficking for prostitution or pornography," and are in "forced marriages."

In our societies, the Pope acknowledged, there are many ways in which children are abused and mistreated.

"Child abuse, of whatever nature, is a despicable and heinous act," Pope Francis stressed, underscoring that it "is not simply a blight on society" and "a crime," but "a gross violation of God’s commandments. No child should be abused."

"Even one case," he said, "is already too many."

Awakening consciences

"It is therefore necessary," Pope Francis implored, "to awaken consciences, to practice closeness and genuine solidarity with abused children and young people, and at the same time to build trust and synergies between those who are committed to offering them opportunities and safe places in which to grow up serenely."



Widespread poverty, the shortage of social support tools for families, unemployment and job insecurity, he acknowledged, are factors that burden the youngest with the highest price to pay, and condemned that how children are often 'used.'

Christ, the Pope insisted, viewed addressing the needs of these little ones is a serious moral obligation.

'Will we do our part?'

Today, the Holy Father decried, many children living in poverty are forced to work, and others suffer from abuse or maltreatment or have recourse to drugs or gangs.

With this despondent reality, the Pope appealed to individuals and society, to act concretely. He noted that many states and international organizations have already enacted laws and directives against child labour, but more can be done, as he also urged journalists to do their part: they can help raise awareness of the problem and help find solutions.

"For example," he asked, "we can avoid buying products from or investing in companies that exploit child labour. We can also look to the example of Mother Teresa who invited us to help children grow as persons, in safety and love, that they might become the hope of a better future," questioning: "Will we do our part?"

Saint Teresa's example

The Pope also thanked those "who do not turn away" and instead challenge, when they see children forced to become adults too soon.

Recalling Saint Teresa of Calcutta as 'a mother' to the most disadvantaged and forgotten girls and boys, the Holy Father invited everyone to imitate her tenderness and attention, in order that "she can accompany us to see the invisible little ones, the too many slaves of a world that we cannot abandon to its injustices."

Pope Francis concluded by urging all Catholics and people of good will to do their part in protecting and promoting the welfare of children.