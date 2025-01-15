Jubilee 2025: Tangible signs of Hope

Our Editorial Director reflects on recent events that carry powerful messages of hope, from the commutation of death sentences to life imprisonment in the United States to the abolition of the death penalty in Zimbabwe, and the announcement of prisoner releases in Cuba.

By Andrea Tornielli

The Holy Door of the Jubilee was opened on December 24th, but just hours before, U.S. President Joe Biden made a significant decision: the death sentences of 37 federal inmates were commuted to life imprisonment. In early January, more inspiring news followed. In North Carolina, the outgoing governor ended his term by commuting the death sentences of 15 inmates to life imprisonment. Meanwhile, in Africa, Zimbabwe's president abolished the death penalty entirely. Now, as the Holy Year begins, Cuba has announced the release of 553 prisoners.

These developments serve as much-needed signs of hope, helping to lift our gaze from the sorrowful realities of war and violence. They mark a fitting start to this Jubilee Year, aligning with the biblical roots of the Christian Jubilee. Pope Francis highlighted this connection in his proclamation of the Jubilee, Spes non confundit:

“I propose that in this Jubilee Year governments undertake initiatives aimed at restoring hope; forms of amnesty or pardon meant to help individuals regain confidence in themselves and in society; and programmes of reintegration in the community, including a concrete commitment to respect for law.”

This call echoes ancient traditions. The Bishop of Rome, citing Leviticus, reminded us that the Word of God continues to call for acts of clemency and liberation, offering fresh beginnings:

“You shall treat this fiftieth year as sacred. You shall proclaim liberty in the land for all its inhabitants.”

Acts of amnesty, sentence reductions, and clemency reflect the two central themes of any Jubilee: mercy and forgiveness. Our world, more than ever, desperately needs both.