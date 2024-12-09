Pope to theologians: ‘Ideology kills reality and manipulates people’

Pope Francis meets with participants in an international conference at the Pontifical Lateran University discussing the future of theology and invites theologians to develop a creative and inclusive approach to theology rooted in faith to make it relevant in today’s society marred by ideology and polarization.

By Lisa Zengarini

Speaking at an audience for participants in a two-day international conference held at the Pontifical Lateran University on 9-10 December on the future of theology, Pope Francis called for a dynamic inter-disciplinary and inclusive theological approach that addresses the complexities of contemporary society while remaining deeply rooted in faith.

The conference

Titled “The Future of Theology: Legacy and Imagination” the conference is organized by the Vatican Dicastery for Culture and Education and brings together some 500 theologians from all continents to reflect on how to make theology relevant in today’s world as called for by Pope Francis.

Specifically, the purpose of the conference is to enable theologians from different cultural backgrounds to share their experiences and reflections with a synodal approach on how to transform the theological legacy of past generations into a creative impetus for the present.

Participants will reaffirm the fundamental contribution of theology to the broader scientific and academic research system, address the cultural marginalization of theology by highlighting its unique contribution to creating new paradigms of rationality and rethink the network of theological academic institutions.

Theology illuminates and reveals the world

In his address Pope Francis reaffirmed the crucial role of theologians in the Church and society at large, likening theology to a light that illuminates and reveals the world while remaining invisible. “Theology is like that,” he said, “it works quietly and humbly so that the light of Christ and his Gospel can emerge.” He therefore urged theologians to remain rooted in friendship with Christ, and love for humanity, engaging with both the beauty and suffering of the world.

An all-male theology is an incomplete theology

As participants explore fundamental questions of theology’s relevance, direction, and role in addressing contemporary challenges, Pope Francis highlighted the importance of collaboration between male and female theologians citing the biblical example of Huldah, in the Second Book of Kings and therefore the need for inclusive theological perspectives. “ There are things that only women understand and theology needs their contribution”, the Pope insisted. “An all-male theology is an incomplete theology.”

Pope Francis then shared his desire that theology may “help to rethink how to think”, and specifically, to move “beyond simplification” and instead embrace the complexity of reality.

Need for an inter-disciplinary approach to counteract ideological simplfication

“Simplification, “ he warned “mutilates reality; it gives rise to empty and unilateral thinking and it generates piolarization and fragmentation”, which is “precisely what ideologies do: they flatten reality to a single idea, which they then repeat obsessively and manipulate.”

“Ideology is a simplification that kills reality, it kills thought, it kills community. They flatten everything to a single idea, which they then repeat obsessively and superficially, like parrots.”

.As an antidote to simplification Pope cited “inter-disciplinary and cross-disciplinary” approaches as suggested by the Apostolic Constitution ‘Veritatis Gaudium’, urging theologians to engage with other fields such as philosophy, science, and the arts. Integrating diverse perspective, he stressed referencing Saint Thomas Aquinas and Saint Bonaventure, are essential to grasp the complexity of reality.

Making theology accessible to all

Finally, Pope Francis invited theologians to make their discipline accessible to all, noting the growing interest, notably among middle-aged adults in deepening their faith and education. Theology, he argued, could serve as a guide for those seeking purpose and renewal at a critical phase of their lives. He therefore urged theological institutes to make “imaginative adjustments to their programmes of study so that theology can be accessible to all.”