Pope to Sicilian Theological Institute: “Be missionaries of hope”

Addressing the Community of the San Paolo Theological Institute of Catania, Sicily, Pope Francis challenges them to be missionaries of hope in Sicily, amid ongoing social challenges in the region.

By Lisa Zengarini

“Continue to walk together, offering a broad-based formation able to impact ecclesial and social life,” because “Sicily needs men and women who can look to the future with hope”. Pope Francis gave this strong encouragement as he met on Friday morning with some 200 formators, staff and students of the San Paolo Theological Institute of Catania, Sicily.

The institute was founded in 1969 when, following the Second Vatican Council, the dioceses of eastern Sicily decided to join forces to establish a center for the theological formation of Sicilian priests, religious and lay people.

Working together

Beginning his address, Pope Francis acknowledged the significant contribution of the Institute, remarking that its collaboration with the Theological Faculty of Palermo to which it is affiliated, “represents a model that inspires other Churches to journey together in this domain.”

Indeed,” he said “when we speak of communion, we must also include relationships among formative institutions, which become laboratories of communion and mission, animated by theological reflection.”

Serving Sicilian society

Highlighting the regional context, Pope Francis underscored the importance of the Institute's deep connection to Sicily’s cultural and spiritual heritage, which includes martyrs such as St. Agatha and Lucy, and modern-time martyrs such as Fr. Giuseppe Puglisi and judge Rosario Livatino, both killed by the mafia.

“In this way,” he said “even during the academic journey, you experience ecclesiality, which places you alongside one another and in the search for new ways of evangelization.”

He also noted that the increased number of female students reflects cultural and societal changes taking place in the Church in Sicily, a region “where women have often been undervalued in their social roles.”

Sicily needs men and women who can look to the future with hope

Referring to the region’s ongoing challenges, including widespread corruption, mafia organized crime which hinder the region’s development Pope Francis remarked that “Sicily needs men and women who can look to the future with hope and train the new generations to be free and transparent in caring for the common good, to eradicate ancient and new poverty.”

He therefore urged the Institute to engage with these social issues by promoting a culture of “welcome and fraternity” toward the poor and the marginalized and the integration of migrants in Sicilian society.

Finally, Pope Francis commended the Institute’s academic collaboration with the University of Catania and encouraged it to dialogue with the broader cultural context of Sicily, characterized by its rich literary heritage to inspire hope and resilience. "In dialogue with this culture, expressed in many ways of living and thinking, bring hope and commitment, “ he said

“Go forward with hope, and be missionaries of hope”

Working for Christian unity

The Pope concluded by invoking Saint Nicholas, a figure of unity between East and West, urging the Institute to take up the call he made in view of the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea” to advance on the path toward visible unity”