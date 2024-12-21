Pope to recite Sunday Angelus from chapel in Casa Santa Marta

Holy See Press Director Matteo Bruni announces that Pope Francis, due cold symptoms and chilly winter weather, will lead the weekly Angelus on 22 December from the chapel of his residence in the Casa Santa Marta.

By Vatican News

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, announced that “Due to the intense cold, combined with the symptoms of a cold that have manifested in recent days, and also in view of next week's commitments, Pope Francis will lead the Angelus prayer tomorrow, Sunday 22 December, in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta,”

The Pope himself had said on Friday, during an audience with the Italian Bocce Federation, that he was “very cool.”

This is not the first time the Pontiff has led the Angelus prayer from Casa Santa Marta, which he has chosen as his residence. In December last year, due to the inflammation in his lungs that had forced him to change the appointments on his agenda and forgo his trip to Dubai for COP28, Pope Francis led the Sunday Angelus from the Casa’s chapel – already well-known to the public due to the many morning Masses presided over by the Pontiff – to prevent the Pope from being exposed to sudden changes in temperature.

This Sunday’s Angelus prayer will, as usual, be broadcast live on television and on the screens in St. Peter's Square, as well as in streaming on the Vatican News website.