Pope: The Jubilee, a grace-filled opportunity for encounter

The Italian daily newspaper Il Messaggero publishes a reflection by Pope Francis on the Jubilee.

By Pope Francis



In the history of the people of Israel, the sound of a ram’s horn called yobel - from which the term “jubilee” originates - echoed through every village, marking the start of a special year as prescribed by the Law of Moses (cf. Lv 25).

Jubilee, a time of renewal

The jubilee year was a time of redemption and renewal, symbolised by practices that remain strikingly relevant even today. During this year, the land was left uncultivated to remind people that it belongs to God and is a gift entrusted to humanity for stewardship rather than exploitation. Debts were forgiven to restore social justice and counter inequality, a practice that occurred every fifty years. Slaves were liberated, fostering the dream of a human community free from oppression and discrimination - a vision reminiscent of the Exodus, where God formed His people into a single family on a shared journey.

A journey of hope

At the start of His ministry in the synagogue of Nazareth, Jesus embraced the concept of the Jubilee and gave it new and ultimate meaning. He revealed Himself as the face of God on earth, sent to redeem the poor, free captives, and manifest the Father’s compassion for the wounded, the fallen, and the hopeless.

Jesus came to free humanity from every form of bondage, to open the eyes of the blind, and to set the oppressed free (cf. Lk 4:18–19). His messianic mission expanded the Jubilee’s significance, addressing all forms of human oppression. It became a moment of grace, offering freedom to those imprisoned by sin, resignation, and despair. It also served as an invitation to heal inner blindness that prevents us from encountering God and recognising others. Above all, it revived the joy of meeting the Lord, enabling people to resume life’s journey with renewed hope.

Rediscovering the joy of encountering Jesus

Since 1300, when Pope Boniface VIII issued the first Jubilee Bull, millions of pilgrims have journeyed to Rome. Their outward pilgrimage symbolised an inner desire for renewal, seeking to align their daily lives—despite challenges and struggles—with the hope of the Gospel. Deep within every heart lies an unquenchable thirst for happiness and fulfilment. In the face of life’s uncertainties, people long to overcome mistrust, scepticism, and despair. Christ, our hope, responds to this inner longing, inviting us to rediscover the joy of meeting Him. This encounter transforms and renews life itself. As Pope Francis writes: “Christian life is a journey that requires special moments to nourish and strengthen hope, an indispensable companion that helps us glimpse the goal: the encounter with the Lord Jesus” ( Spes non confundit , n. 5).

The Holy Door: a passage to new life

The Jubilee is one of these significant moments. The opening of the Holy Door on Christmas Eve symbolises a passage—a spiritual renewal—and an invitation to embrace the new life offered through meeting Christ. Once again, Rome will welcome pilgrims from across the globe, as it did in 1300 during the first Church Jubilee. In those early days, pilgrims from the north climbed Monte Mario to catch their first glimpse of the Eternal City, while others arrived from the south, navigating the Tiber in small boats. All shared a deep yearning to reach the Holy Door and step through its threshold. Every Jubilee since has been marked by the meeting of pilgrims’ steps with the beauty of Rome.

Rome: a welcoming and hospitable city

For the Jubilee, extraordinary efforts are made to improve roads, enhance public transport, restore monuments, and modernise the city. However, beyond the urban preparations, the Jubilee calls Rome to embrace a unique vocation. The city is invited to become a place of welcome and hospitality, a melting pot of diversity and dialogue, a multicultural hub where the world’s colours come together like a mosaic.

Rome can embody an eternal spirit, rooted in its glorious past yet committed to building a future without barriers, discrimination, or mistrust. This is the dream to nurture: that Rome will reveal to the world the beauty of its Christian heritage—not only in the splendour of its art but, above all, in its commitment to hospitality and fraternity.

May every heart and every street of this city resound with joy, echoing the hymn:

“Immortal Rome of Martyrs and Saints… neither force nor terror shall prevail, but Truth and Love will reign.” (Pontifical Hymn).