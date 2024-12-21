Pope thanks Vatican employees for service during Christmas greetings

Pope Francis in a group photo with the children of employees working for the Vatican and the Vicariate of Rome (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Pope Francis meets with employees of the Holy See, the Governorate of Vatican City State, and the Vicariate of Rome for the annual Christmas greetings. He describes their service as precious for spreading the Kingdom of God throughout the world.

By Tiziana Campisi

Pope Francis welcomed employees of the Holy See, the Governorate of Vatican City State, and the Vicariate of Rome with their families in the Paul VI Hall for the annual exchange of Christmas greetings. The Pope expressed his gratitude for the work they do for the Vatican and the universal Church.

He observed how in the streets and courtyards of Vatican City, and in the corridors and offices of the various Dicasteries "it feels like being in a large beehive" with all the activities taking place. He thanked those who are working now and unable to be present, but making this gathering possible.

Dialogue in the face of challenges

The Pope also urged dialogue in the face of problems in the workplace so that solutions can be found. He encouraged everyone to speak to those in charge in their places of work so that "there is dialogue, always."

In the hidden Nazareths

In the tiny Vatican state, one "builds with others and for others something good for all" the Pope emphasized, recalling that even Jesus, "the Son of God", worked a job, becoming a humble apprentice carpenter in the workshop of Joseph and out of love for us.

He added that "in Nazareth few knew it, almost no one, but in the carpenter's workshop, together with and through so many other things, the salvation of the world was built by craftsmen!" He said in a similar way, this "applies to you, who through your daily work, in the hidden Nazareths of your particular tasks, help to bring all humanity to Christ and spread His Kingdom throughout the world."

Growing as a family community

The Pope then reflected on the value of the family as he welcomed the festive atmosphere and the presence of so many children. "Love the family", he exhorted, which “founded and rooted in marriage, is the place where life is generated.” He said the family is also the first community where “from childhood, one encounters the faith" that is transmitted, the Word of God, the Sacraments, and learning to care for one another and grow in love.

“I therefore encourage you - parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, grandparents are of great importance - I encourage you to always remain united, close to each other and around the Lord: in respect, in listening, in caring for each other.”

Concern for grandparents

Turning then to parents, the Pope encouraged them to spend time with their children, and as for grandparents, he asked that they not be neglected.

“Do you visit your grandparents? Are grandparents living in the family or do they live in a retirement home without anyone visiting them? Grandparents may be in a nursing home, but visit them!”

Pray together as a family

The Pope then recommended prayer together as a family, especially during these Christmas holidays gathering in front of the nativity scene.

“Without prayer one does not go forward, not even in the family. Teach your children to pray...During these days I recommend you find a few moments to gather together around the crib to give thanks to God for His gifts, to ask Him for help for the future, and to renew your affection for each other before the Child Jesus.”

A moment of celebration

Having finished his talk, the Pope paused to greet all those present, especially the children to whom he gave treats and small gifts. Arriving amidst those in attendnance in the large hall, he shook hands, blessed many little ones and exchanged a few words.