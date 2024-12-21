Pope thanks Vatican employees for service during Christmas greetings
By Tiziana Campisi
Pope Francis welcomed employees of the Holy See, the Governorate of Vatican City State, and the Vicariate of Rome with their families in the Paul VI Hall for the annual exchange of Christmas greetings. The Pope expressed his gratitude for the work they do for the Vatican and the universal Church.
He observed how in the streets and courtyards of Vatican City, and in the corridors and offices of the various Dicasteries "it feels like being in a large beehive" with all the activities taking place. He thanked those who are working now and unable to be present, but making this gathering possible.
Dialogue in the face of challenges
The Pope also urged dialogue in the face of problems in the workplace so that solutions can be found. He encouraged everyone to speak to those in charge in their places of work so that "there is dialogue, always."
In the hidden Nazareths
In the tiny Vatican state, one "builds with others and for others something good for all" the Pope emphasized, recalling that even Jesus, "the Son of God", worked a job, becoming a humble apprentice carpenter in the workshop of Joseph and out of love for us.
He added that "in Nazareth few knew it, almost no one, but in the carpenter's workshop, together with and through so many other things, the salvation of the world was built by craftsmen!" He said in a similar way, this "applies to you, who through your daily work, in the hidden Nazareths of your particular tasks, help to bring all humanity to Christ and spread His Kingdom throughout the world."
Growing as a family community
The Pope then reflected on the value of the family as he welcomed the festive atmosphere and the presence of so many children. "Love the family", he exhorted, which “founded and rooted in marriage, is the place where life is generated.” He said the family is also the first community where “from childhood, one encounters the faith" that is transmitted, the Word of God, the Sacraments, and learning to care for one another and grow in love.
Concern for grandparents
Turning then to parents, the Pope encouraged them to spend time with their children, and as for grandparents, he asked that they not be neglected.
Pray together as a family
The Pope then recommended prayer together as a family, especially during these Christmas holidays gathering in front of the nativity scene.
A moment of celebration
Having finished his talk, the Pope paused to greet all those present, especially the children to whom he gave treats and small gifts. Arriving amidst those in attendnance in the large hall, he shook hands, blessed many little ones and exchanged a few words.
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here