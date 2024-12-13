Pope: 'St. Lucy teaches us the virtue of compassion to build a more just society'

Pope Francis addresses a message to the Archdiocese of Syracuse in Sicily as it begins to celebrate a special year dedicate to St. Lucy, their Patron Saint, and says her martyrdom teaches us the Christian virtues of tenderness and compassion which are essential to build a more just society.

By Lisa Zengarini

The Archdiocese of Syracuse in Sicily has proclaimed a special year dedicated to Saint Lucy, the Patron of the city, beginning on her Feast Day, on 13 December, the date of her martyrdom n 304 A.D. during the Diocletian's Christian persecutions.

Saint Lucy, was born in Syracuse, where she was martyred with her eyes plucked out, and is the object of a fervent popular devotion in the city .

Every year in December the Syracusan people celebrate their patron saint, whose name in Latin means “light “ (lux) and is also venerated worldwide as the Protector of Sight, with celebrations culminating on 13 December.

On this day a solemn procession accompanies the Statue and Relics of the Saint from the Cathedral to the Church of Santa Lucia al Sepolcro (St. Lucy at the Sepulchre), a route that is completed in reverse on 20 December.

This year, to mark the beginning of the “Year of Saint Lucy" proclaimed by Archbishop Francesco Lomanto of Syracuse, the celebrations will feature, a pilgrimage of the relics of the martyr , on December 14 from Venice, where they are currently preserved in the Shrine of Saint Lucy.

On the occasion Pope Francis addressed a message to Archbishop Lomanto and the archdiocesan community in which he contemplates the legacy of the martyrdom of the saint in today’s society.

God brings light

“The affection that binds you to St. Lucy has brought you back to one of the most ancient Christian convictions: ‘God is light, and in Him, there is no darkness,” he writes, encouraging the faithful of Syracuse to reflect on this message, using it as guidance to renew their familial, ecclesial, and social bonds as they prepare to journey as “Pilgrims of Hope” during 2025 Jubilee Year.

The message notes that in the pilgrimage of St. Lucy’s relics from Venice to Syracuse, we can see the “mystery of a God who always takes the first step and never asks what He Himself is not willing to do, and urges the faithful to emulate this divine example by becoming “men and women of the first step” who actively bridge divides and extend kindness.

"St. Lucy comes to you so that you, in turn, may be men and women of the first step, sons and daughters of a God who draws near”, he writes.

Pope Francis remarks that the spirit of communion between the Churches of Venice and Syracuse that made the translation of St. Lucy’s relics possible reveal that “there is light where gifts are exchanged” , as opposed to the prevalent “falsehood that destroys fraternity and devastates creation.”

St. Lucy a testimony of women's contribution to the Church

The message goes on to highlight that that Saint Lucy’s witness again illustrates the distinctive contributions of women to the Church which was evident from the very beginning of the Church through the centuries where women have played irreplaceable roles in spreading the Gospel through their intelligence, love, and vision.

“We need women’s work and voice for an out-going Church that is yeast and light in culture and society” the Pope emphasizes noting that this is even more critical in the heart of the Mediterranean, the cradle of civilization and humanism” which has however tragically become the centre “of injustices and imbalances” as he has incessantly denounced since his visit to the island of Lampedusa in 2013.

The Christian "political "virtues of compassion and tenderness

“The martyrdom of St. Lucy teaches us to weep, to feel compassion, and to embrace tenderness, which Pope Francis says, are Christian “but also profoundly political,” virtues essential for building more just societies. They restore humanity’s lost vision, enabling individuals to choose life and light over the comforts of indifference or complicity with evil.

“Gathering around a Saint—such as the immense crowd surrounding St. Lucy in Syracuse—means having seen life manifest and choosing the light. It means being clear, sincere, and open in our communication with others; breaking free from ambiguities and complicity with evil; and not fearing difficulties.”

Educating to listen to the heart

In this regard, Pope Francis further stresses the need to educate ourselves, and especially the younger generations, “to listen to the heart, recognize witnesses, cultivate critical thinking, and obey the conscience” emulating the Saints, who inspire us to confront the complexities of the human condition with courage and not to skeptically resign to the idea that "nothing will ever change."

Remember those who suffer

Concluding the message Pope Francis urges the community of Syracuse to include the suffering —migrants, refugees, and the poor — in their celebrations and invokes the intercession of St. Lucy and Our Lady of Tears for the people of Syracuse .