Pope pays homage to Mary at statue of Immaculate Conception

On Sunday afternoon on the Immaculate Conception, Pope Francis pays homage to the Blessed Mother, praying before the icon Maria Salus Populi Romani at Saint Mary Major, followed by his traditional visit to Rome's Piazza di Spagna to perform the traditional Act of Veneration to the Blessed Virgin Mary before the statue of the Immaculate Conception.

Vatican News

On Sunday afternoon of the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, Pope Francis made a visit to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major where he prayed before the icon of Our Lady, Salus Populi Romani (Protectress of the Roman People). The Pope traditionally prays before the icon before and after his apostolic journeys to offer prayers and thanksgiving to the Blessed Mother.

Pope Francis in prayer before the icon Salus Populi Romani at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major

Act of Veneration

After the homage to 'Maria Salus Populi Romani', Pope Francis proceeded Rome's Piazza di Spagna to perform the traditional Act of Veneration to the Blessed Virgin Mary before the statue of the Immaculate Conception nearby. The Vicar of Rome, Cardinal Baldassare Reina, just made a cardinal in yesterday's consistory, and the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, welcomed the Pope as he arrived.

The Pope then offered a large bouquet of white roses carried to the base of the 39-foot-high column bearing the statue of the Virgin Mary.

Visit to nearby Piazza di Spagna and the statute dedicated to the Immaculate Conception

Prayer to the Blessed Mother

Following hymns and a litany to the Blessed Mother, the Pope read a prayer in which we he expressed "our love and our gratitude" expressed in the flowers offered, as well as the prayers and tears, "especially from the little ones and the poor. " He then recalled the preparations for the 2025 Jubilee that will open in the coming weeks, acknowledging the challenges posed by construction work and preparing the city for pilgrims, but also calling them a sign that "Rome is alive" and open to renewal and hospitality.

Renewing the soul

The Pope recalled that the real Jubilee will involve focusing on the "inside" - the " construction sites of the soul" that invite us to look inside ourselves, our hearts, families and relationships to be renewed in preparing "the way for the Lord who is coming." The grace of the Holy Year is about spiritual rebirth, forgiveness and social liberation, something we need to be careful not let get lost in all the preparations and activities during it, he added.

Thank you, Blessed Mother

In conclusion, the Pope expressed his gratitude to Our Lady, and that hope she gives us in Jesus that we remember in a special way today, hope that will be remembered and celebrated throughout the Jubilee.