Pope to Nicaraguan faithful: Trust in God even in darkest times

Pope Francis writes a pastoral letter to the faithful in Nicaragua who are celebrating the Novena of the Immaculate Conception, encouraging them to remain firm in their trust in God despite the challenges they face.

By Linda Bordoni

In a letter dated 2 December 2024, Pope Francis expressed closeness and solidarity with the people of Nicaragua, urging them never to lose faith in God despite the many challenges the nation faces.

“Do not forget the Lord's loving Providence, which accompanies us and is our only sure guide,” he wrote, appealing to the Nicaraguan faithful to hold fast to their "filial trust" in God and their "faithfulness to the Church," which he described as "the two great beacons that illuminate your existence."

The Pope’s letter comes at a time when many in Nicaragua have experienced uncertainty and hardship and a socio-political crisis that has struck the Church, leading to the closing of many faith-based organizations and associations and to the expulsion and arrest of a number of priests and bishops.

Marian devotion

Upholding the spiritual strength of Nicaraguan Catholics, rooted in their devotion to Mary, the Pope noted the celebration in these days of the Novena of the Immaculate Conception, that he said, holds a special place in Nicaraguan culture and faith.

And referring to the gratitude and love Nicaraguans feel for the Virgin Mary, who has been their constant source of maternal protection he said: “You have always experienced her maternal protection in all your needs and have shown your gratitude with a spirituality that is very beautiful and rich.”

As the Church prepares for the Jubilee Year of 2025, Pope Francis encouraged the faithful to let their celebration of the Immaculate Conception serve as a source of strength and renewal.

“I hope that this celebration (...) grants you the strength you need in difficulties, uncertainties, and hardships,” he wrote.

The Rosary: A Connection with God

The Pope called on them to continue their tradition of surrendering to God with the prayer “God first,” and he reminded them of the power of prayer, particularly the Rosary, as a tool for spiritual reflection and connection with God.

“How many graces we receive through the Rosary; it is a powerful prayer,” he said, inviting the faithful to meditate on the mysteries of Jesus and Mary while entrusting their joys and struggles to God.

Jubilee prayer

In closing, Pope Francis invoked the intercession of the Virgin Mary and offered a message of hope.

“The Mother of God does not cease interceding for you, and we do not stop asking Jesus to always hold you in His hands,” he wrote.

The Pope’s letter also included a prayer he has written for the Jubilee of 2025 in which he asks the Lord for peace and to "rekindle in us, Pilgrims of Hope, the longing for heavenly graces."