Pope on Human Rights Day: ‘War deprives people of their basic rights’

Marking Human Rights Day, on December 10, Pope Francis urges governments to listen to the cry for peace of the millions of people deprived of their most basic rights due to war.

By Lisa Zengarini

As the United Nations marked Human Rights Day on Tuesday, Pope Francis reminded world leaders that our "human rights to life and peace are essential conditions for the exercise of all other rights."

Millions deprived of their basic rights by war

The international Day is observed annually on 10 December, the anniversary of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and was established by the UN to raise awareness of the basic rights and liberties of all human beings irrespective of gender, nationality, ethnicity, race or religion.

The observance gives an opportunity to recognise the work that has been done and what has to be done to protect the rights that every person is entitled to according to that milestone Document and is a call to action to ensure that those rights are respected worldwide.

In a tweet posted on X (formerly Twitter) maarking the International Day, Pope Francis again pleaded for governments "to listen to the cry for peace of the millions of people deprived of their most basic rights due to war" which, he said, "is the mother of all poverty."

European Churches concerned by increasing violations of human rights

His words echoed those of the European Churches, that urged leaders in Europe to fulfil their obligations to uphold and protect the human dignity of every human being under international law.

The leaders of the Conference of European Churches (CEC) expressed gratitude for the progress made in protecting human rights over recent decades, "yet also deep concern over increasing instances of violations and neglect of fundamental human rights in the world today."

“Brutal offenses, systemic injustices, and the erosion of the rule of law and democracy not only threaten individuals but also undermine the foundation of societies built on justice, solidarity, and peace,” said CEC President Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain. “European Churches, as part of their mission to serve and protect the vulnerable, cannot remain silent in the face of such challenges.”

Current violations remind us of the fragility of past achievements

The Gospel – added Archbishop Nikitas – drives the Churches “to advocate for the oppressed, give voice to the voiceless, and work tirelessly for justice.”

Citing the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Holy Land, along with the wider crisis in the Middle East, the situation in North Karabakh, and many other crises, he said the European Churches "observe with distress how human rights and human dignity of all people are coming under pressure.”

“Violations of freedom of religion and belief, rising inequalities, discrimination, and violations of the rights of refugees, migrants, asylum seekers, displaced persons, and Roma remind us of the fragility of these achievements,” said Archbihops Nikitas.

Churches’ commitment to upholding a universal perspective of human rights

CEC General Secretary Rev. Frank-Dieter Fischbach, therefore urged governments, European institutions, and all relevant stakeholders across Europe to recommit to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and fulfil obligations under international law.

The Lutheran Bishop reaffirmed CEC’s commitment to upholding a universal perspective of human rights as a cornerstone of peaceful coexistence: “As European churches, we commit to standing alongside those who suffer, advocating for justice, and amplifying the call for protection of human dignity of every human being to be upheld and protected,” he said. “May this inspire us all to act with courage, compassion, and conviction in the defence of human rights for all”, Bishop Frank-Dieter Fischbach concluded.

This year's theme

Titled “Our rights, our future, right now”, this year’s Human Rights Day focuses on how human rights are a pathway to solutions, playing a critical role as a preventative, protective and transformative force for good.

Listen to our report