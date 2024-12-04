Pope: Embody Christ’s love through devotion and charity

Pope Francis urges participants at the Brotherhoods and Popular Piety Congress in Seville, Spain, to embody Christ’s love through devotion, unity, and acts of charity.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis on Wednesday sent a mesage to participants of the Second International Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety, held in Seville on Wednesday December 4th. He opened his message by recognising the unique devotion of the people of Seville, who “live with fervour the expressions of their faith until they become integral to their social fabric.” This vibrant faith, the Pope noted, is not only a personal journey but a communal one that shapes the life of the Church.

A journey at the heart of the mission

Pope Francis went on to emphasise that the true effectiveness of popular piety lies in its power to bring Christ into the world. He quoted Saint Manuel González, who described the Christian life as “a round-trip journey, which begins, the outward journey, in Christ and ends in the people, and begins in the people, the return journey, and ends in Christ.” This journey, he explained, represents the heart of the Church’s mission to bring people closer to God.

The Pope also emphasised the unity found in the diversity of these devotions. He described how “many peculiarities, ministries, and tasks, with perseverance and patience, harmonise.” Whether carrying a cross or simply accompanying in prayer, the Pope noted, “it is the same fervour, the same love,” creating a collective harmony that reveals the “beauty of Christ.” He then called on the faithful to continue taking Christ into the streets, so that all may “behold His beauty.”

Crazy with love for God

Speaking then of the“tears shed” during moments of devotion, the Pope called these acts of sorrow and love “crazy with love for God,” which may seem incomprehensible to some but are a powerful witness of faith. He quoted Saint Manuel once more, when he said, “the people [...] have hunger for truth, affection, well-being, justice, heaven, and perhaps, without realising it, for God.” The Pope urged the faithful to respond to this hunger through acts of charity, bringing God’s tenderness to those who suffer in body and soul.

Bringing his message to a close, Pope Francis encouraged the participants in the Congress to continue their pilgrimage, following the example of the Good Shepherd. “Whether carrying the cross or under the mantle of His blessed Mother,” he said, “we feel that we are the field of God, the seed of the kingdom", adding that these devotions are not just rituals but ways to bring Christ’s love into the world.