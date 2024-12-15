Pope thanks journalists on return flight from Corsica for their work

Due to the tight schedule of his return flight, Pope Francis did not hold his customary press conference with the journalists accompanying him. But he did wish to express his joy in seeing a large number of parents with children in Ajaccio. Journalists on the plane gave him a surprise cake to celebrate his 88th birthday on Tuesday 17 December.

By Salvatore Cernuzio (travelling with the Pope)

On his return flight from Ajaccio to Rome, Pope Francis did not hold his usual press conference with journalists on the plane, as he usually does on every apostolic journey. The very tight timing of the flight, less than 40 minutes, did not permit it. This had never happened on other international papal journeys, but it had also never occurred that a journey would be so short.

At the same time, as soon as the Pope boarded the plane, he did not want to miss the chance to greet the 67 journalists accompanying him on his ten hour visit to the Mediterranean island of Corsica. Sharing his thoughts with everyone, he recalled an observation that struck him most during this visit to Ajaccio: the number of children seen during various meetings, particularly at Mass in the Place d'Austerlitz, but also on the streets, being held by or walking alongside their parents.

A land that has children

“Thank you so much for your work,” the Pope began. “I’d like to point out one thing: have you seen the number of children? This is a land that has children." The Pope added, “Both in East Timor and here,” recalling one of the stops from his long pilgrimage in September through Southeast Asia and Oceania, “I was happy to see a people who have children. This is the future.”

“Thank you so much for your work,” the Pope repeated to the journalists, cameramen, and photographers accompanying him on the papal plane. “Thank you so much for this. See you on the next trip!” “Where?” asked the journalists from their seats. “I don’t know!” the Pope replied with a smile.

A surprise celebration

The short flight allowed the Pope to enjoy a small moment of celebration when members of Aigav, the association of accredited Vatican journalists from all continents gave the Pope a cake to celebrate the Pope’s upcoming 88th birthday on 17 December.

A cake from all the journalists

The cake, not a real one (a “fake cake,” as some joked), was made by a Roman bakery that offered it for free out of great admiration for the Argentine Pope. It was three tiers, with the white and yellow colors of the Vatican flag, bearing the inscription “Happy Birthday Pope Francis,” with a figurine of the Pope sitting and giving a thumbs-up on top, and the words “Best Wishes!” underneath.

The cake was presented to the Pope amidst a chorus of “Happy Birthday...” sung by the French colleagues. It was handed over by Mexican journalist Valentina Alazraki, the dean of Vatican journalists, long-time correspondent for Televisa Univision, and newly elected president of Aigav, who has accompanied the Pope on 161 trips. “All the journalists wished him a happy birthday,” said Alazraki as she presented the gift with humour. Even the Pope smiled and repeatedly said “thank you,” blessing with his hand those whom he has always called his “travel companions.”

Full video of Ajaccio farewell ceremony