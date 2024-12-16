Pope to Methodists: Reconciliation is a ‘task of the heart’

Pope Francis greets a delegation of the World Methodist Council, and encourages ecumenical efforts ahead of the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.

By Devin Watkins

Pope Francis met on Monday with several members of the World Methodist Council, an association of around 80 Churches throughout the world which represent some 80 million faithful.

In his address, the Pope thanked God that Catholics and Methodists have overcome our estrangement and sought to dialogue “in reciprocal knowledge, understanding, and love” for the past 60 years.

“Opening ourselves to one another has brought us closer and made us realize that reconciliation is a task of the heart,” he said. “When the Heart of the Lord Jesus touches our hearts, He transforms us.”

Pope Francis invited Methodists and Catholics to seek to unite our “differing minds and wills” under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

“This is a journey that takes time,” he said, “but we must continue along that path, always focused on the Heart of Christ, because it is from that Heart that we learn to relate well to one another and to serve God’s kingdom.”

The Pope went on to recall that 2025 marks the 1,700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council, the Council of Nicaea, which united Christians around the Nicene Creed, or profession of faith.

He noted that Methodists and Catholics profess the same faith in Christ and thus bear the same responsibility of “offering signs of hope that bear witness to God’s presence in the world.”

In conclusion, Pope Francis thanked the theologians and pastors who have served on the International Joint Commission for Dialogue between the World Methodist Council and the Catholic Church.

“Dear Sister and dear Brothers, I express heartfelt thanks for your visit,” he said. “Let us remain united in prayer. Happy Christmas!”