Pope: Jubilee a chance ‘to take stock of our lives’

Pope Francis holds an audience with the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth (Vatican Media)

Pope Francis invites Catholics to live the 2025 Jubilee of Hope as a special moment to open our hearts to Christ, as he meets with the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth.

By Devin Watkins

“Jubilees are precious times for taking stock of our lives, both as individuals and as communities.”

Pope Francis offered that invitation on Wednesday as he met with Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth to celebrate the 150th anniversary of their foundation.

He prayed that this milestone in the Congregation’s life may spur them to be spiritually renewed so that they might better serve the Lord and His people.

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth were founded in 1875, and serve in 140 communities in 14 countries, according to their website.

Opening our hearts to the Lord

The Pope noted that the Congregation’s 150th anniversary celebrations begin with Advent, calling the liturgical season a time of “patient and hope-filled expectancy in the Lord’s promises.”

“I pray,” he said, “that your celebrations will help the members of your Congregation, and all who assist in its various apostolates, to grow in contemplative trust in the Incarnate Son of God, especially in the Blessed Sacrament and in the people you serve.”

Pope Francis added that all jubilees are opportunities “for reflection, recollection, and listening to what the Holy Spirit is saying to us today.”

“Through hearts open to the Lord and to a ‘genuine, personal encounter with the Lord Jesus, the door of our salvation’,” he prayed, “may your communities always be ‘thresholds’ in and through which those families that are the focus of your charism can find refuge, hope and peace in Christ our Saviour.”

Consoling families facing hardship

The Pope went on to recall the many contemporary families who are ravaged by war or forced to flee their homes or even homelands.

He urged the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth to always perform spiritual and corporal works of mercy.

“May your prayer and practical works of charity always reflect the love of Jesus,” concluded Pope Francis, “so that you may be signs of hope to those experiencing hardships of any kind.”