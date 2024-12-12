Pope to Rome residents: Open your homes during this Jubilee year

Pope Francis has asked Roman families to welcome young pilgrims as they travel to Rome for the Jubilee Year 2025 (Vatican Media)

Pope Francis sends a message to the people of Rome ahead of the Jubilee Year 2025, asking them to show hospitality to the many pilgrims that will be travelling to the Eternal City throughout the year.

By Francesca Merlo

Pope Francis has sent a message to the people of Rome, asking them to be welcoming to the millions of pilgrims who will be travelling from all over the world to the Eternal City for the Jubilee Year.

The Pope makes reference to the Jubilee of Teenagers - which will take place from the 25th to the 27th of April - and the Jubilee of Youth - which will take place from the 28th of July to the 3rd of August. These greatly anticipated meetings, the Pope says, "will be a great sign of hope".

"Young people carry in their hearts the rich faith of their churches and communities, along with the commitment to build a world of peace and solidarity", he explains.

Open your homes

The Pope then invites the families, parish communities and religious communities of Rome to "open your homes to welcome these young people, offering them a sign of friendship and participation in their joy".

He goes on to note that although the Jubilee of Youth, which will take place at the height of the summer, will certainly require extra generosity, "the gift you will receive from the encounter with the enthusiasm and testimony of these young people will be far greater than any effort". He emphasises that families, and in particular those with young people and teenagers, "will experience how enriching the bond of friendship that will be established between their children and the young guests will be". And quoting from the Letter to the Hebrews, the Pope reflects: "Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it".

Finally, the Pope writes, "I am confident in your generosity and willingness. I thank you and wholeheartedly bless you, entrusting you to the maternal protection of Mary Salus Populi Romani".