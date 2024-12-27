Pope to University of Bethlehem: 'Safeguard your precious gift of faith'

In an Advent message Pope Francis recently sent to University of Bethlehem students, the Holy Father calls on them to entrust everything to Jesus and to always safeguard their "precious gift of faith."

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Safeguard your gift of faith and entrust everything to Jesus in prayer, are the two recommendations Pope Francis offered to students of the University of Bethlehem in a 20 December message he sent them ahead of Christmas.

Addressed to Vice Chancellor of Bethlehem University, Brother Héctor Hernán Santos González, FSC, the Holy Father called Advent a period of "joyful expectation" for the coming of Christ, as he sent heartfelt greetings of spiritual closeness to the University staff and students.

"As the entire Church prepares to celebrate the Nativity of the Lord which also marks the beginning of the Jubilee Year," the Holy Father said, "I pray that these occasions, which signify new life, hope and reconciliation, will provide each of you with opportunities for spiritual renewal and a strengthening of perseverance in your vocation to be joyful disciples of Christ."

Safeguard your precious gift of faith

"In a particular way," the Holy Father underscored, "I wish to say to the young people at the University, always safeguard your precious gift of faith," and "not as something to be hidden, but as a treasure to be shared with others."

Although in your youth you may at times feel weak, confused or even disillusioned, entrust everything to Jesus in prayer, for he is the source of enduring hope.

Moreover, he reassured, "the Lord is brimming with life and will help you make your youth worthwhile."

Never 'go it alone'

At the same time, the Holy Father urged them to never “go it alone,” and rather, told them to foster the bonds of academic and social friendship. "Indeed, how much our human family needs examples of hope-filled solidarity in the current context of violence that affects so many of our brothers and sisters."

In this regard, the Pope encouraged them to enthusiastically witness perennial values of the Gospel to serve as an example to religious and political leaders of different beliefs and traditions.

Christ's joy and peace

In this way, the Holy Father observed, the students will construct a future of dialogue, mutual understanding, and fraternal harmony.

"With these sentiments, entrusting the staff and students of Bethlehem University to the protection of Mary, Mother of the Church," Pope Francis concluded, "I cordially invoke upon all of you an abundance of joy and peace in Jesus Christ the Incarnate Word."