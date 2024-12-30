Pope Francis offers condolences on death of Jimmy Carter

Pope Francis recalls Jimmy Carter’s “firm commitment, motivated by deep Christian faith, to the cause of reconciliation and peace between peoples, the defense of human rights and the welfare of the poor and those in need” in a telegram of condolence for the death of the former US President.

By Christopher Wells

Pope Francis says he is “saddened to learn of the death of former president Jimmy Carter” and offered his “heartfelt condolences” and prayers for those who mourn his passing.

In a telegram signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, the Pope recalled Carter’s “firm commitment, motivated by deep Christian faith, to the cause of reconciliation and peace between peoples, the defense of human rights and the welfare of the poor and those in need,” and commended him “to the infinite mercies of Almighty God.”

Exemplifying servant-leadership

In 1979, Carter became the first US president to host a Pope at the White House, when he welcomed John Paul II to the United States. Following their meeting, the Holy Father said, “I am honoured to have had, at your kind invitation, the opportunity for a meeting with you; for by your office as President of the United States of America you represent before the world the whole American nation and you hold the immense responsibility of leading this nation in the path of justice and peace.”

That meeting was recalled in a statement by Atlanta Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer, who noted that the “mutual respect” between the two world leaders “continued throughout the years as they both championed peace and human rights.”

Archbishop Hartmayer went on to say that President Carter and his wife Rosalynn “exemplified the Christian faith.” “Whether it was traveling the globe to advance democracy and champion human rights, or building houses with Habitat for Humanity and teaching Sunday school in Plains, Georgia, they made the world a better place,” the Archbishop said. Noting the former president’s many awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999 and the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, Hartmayer said, “with Rosalynn at his side, [Jimmy Carter] always used these opportunities to teach by example what it means to be a servant-leader.”

An extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian

“Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement released shortly after Carter’s death was announced. Describing his predecessor as “a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism,” Biden praised Carter’s “compassion and moral clarity,” highlighting his work to “eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us.”

James Earl Carter, Jr, served one term, from 1977-1981 as the 39th president of the United States. As president, he pardoned Vietnam war draft evaders, negotiated the “Camp David Accords” between Egypt and Israel, and negotiated the treaty that resulted in Panamanian control of the Panama Canal. In 1979 he signed the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty II with Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, limiting the deployment of strategic nuclear weapons by the United States and the USSR.

Jimmy Carter is expected to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., prior to a state funeral scheduled for 9 January. President Biden has announced that date as a day of mourning for the passing of his predecessor.