Search

Search

Search

enenglish
Pope Francis meets with a delegation from Caritas Toledo Pope Francis meets with a delegation from Caritas Toledo  (Vatican Media)
POPE

Pope to Caritas delegation: Be teachers of wisdom

Pope Francis commends Caritas Toledo for 60 years of charitable service, urging them to continue fostering societal change through charity, justice, and faith.

By Francesca Merlo

Pope Francis on Thursday greeted a delegation of people from Caritas Toledo, in Spain, who were celebrating sixty years of charitable service. Their commitment, the Pope told them, is one that "goes far beyond the concrete good that can be done for an individual" and "embraces the challenge of becoming a driver of societal change through the spread of the spirit of charity and justice, aiming to awaken a more fraternal conscience in all people of goodwill".

He reminded those present that they are not just an example of civility and philanthropy but also instruments of evangelisation through the universal language of works of charity. This language, he continued, is understandable to all, "written with the testimony and efforts of all Caritas agents committed to Jesus Christ and His Gospel".

Through the work of every person

The Pope recognised that this goal can only be achieved though the dedicated work of every person responsible for socio-charitable action. "It starts with a human and spiritual formation" he said , adding that it is an effort that should also uphold a spirit of collaboration and synodality with all pastoral realities that make up the diocesan Church as a whole.

Bringing his message to a close, the Pope encouraged members of the delegation to continue this effort. "Be teachers of this wisdom which the world so desperately needs", he concluded. 

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
05 December 2024, 10:41

The Pope's Agenda
Listen to our podcasts
Listen to our podcasts
Angelus
Angelus
Papal audiences
Papal audiences
Daily readings
Daily readings
Saint of the day
Saint of the day
Your contribution for a great mission Your contribution for a great mission