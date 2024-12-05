Pope to Caritas delegation: Be teachers of wisdom

Pope Francis commends Caritas Toledo for 60 years of charitable service, urging them to continue fostering societal change through charity, justice, and faith.

By Francesca Merlo

Pope Francis on Thursday greeted a delegation of people from Caritas Toledo, in Spain, who were celebrating sixty years of charitable service. Their commitment, the Pope told them, is one that "goes far beyond the concrete good that can be done for an individual" and "embraces the challenge of becoming a driver of societal change through the spread of the spirit of charity and justice, aiming to awaken a more fraternal conscience in all people of goodwill".

He reminded those present that they are not just an example of civility and philanthropy but also instruments of evangelisation through the universal language of works of charity. This language, he continued, is understandable to all, "written with the testimony and efforts of all Caritas agents committed to Jesus Christ and His Gospel".

Through the work of every person

The Pope recognised that this goal can only be achieved though the dedicated work of every person responsible for socio-charitable action. "It starts with a human and spiritual formation" he said , adding that it is an effort that should also uphold a spirit of collaboration and synodality with all pastoral realities that make up the diocesan Church as a whole.

Bringing his message to a close, the Pope encouraged members of the delegation to continue this effort. "Be teachers of this wisdom which the world so desperately needs", he concluded.