Pope Francis entrusts Corsica visit to Our Lady's protection

Pope Francis makes an afternoon visit to the Basilica of St. Mary Major to entrust his 47th Apostolic Journey abroad to the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

By Devin Watkins

According to his custom, Pope Francis made his usual visit to the feet of the ancient icon of Mary Salus Populi Romani ahead of his Apostolic Journey to Corsica.

The Holy See Press Office released a statement saying the Pope traveled to the Basilica of St. Mary Major by car on Saturday afternoon.

While there, he paused to pray in the Gregorian Chapel and entrusted his visit to the French island of Corsica to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

As he finished praying in the chapel, the Pope paused to pray for a moment with those participating in the Living Nativity Scene in the Basilica.

"I greet you joyfully in this Christmas climate, because Christmas always brings us joy," he said. "Christmas brings us the tenderness of a child, and this gives us hope."

"Christmas brings us the care of a mother, Our Lady, who accompanies us our whole lives," added Pope Francis. "It brings us the example of St. Joseph, who worked tirelessly to carry his family forward. The message of Christmas is always the family."

The Pope departs for Corsica aboard the papal plane on Sunday at around 7:45 AM and will arrive in the Mediterranean island around 9 AM.

He will attend the closing session of the "Popular Devotion in the Mediterranean" Congress before meeting with the local Bishop, priests, religious men and women, and lay pastoral workers.

In the afternoon, Pope Francis will preside at Mass for Corsica's faithful and then meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at Ajaccio International Airport.

The papal plane will return to Rome at around 7 PM.