Pope encourages Evangelical Baptist Roma Delegation to be credible Christian witnesses

Pope Francis greets the Delegation of the Evangelical Baptist Roma Mission in Italy, calling the occasion a renewal of the common conviction to live as credible witnesses of the love of God

By Sr. Florina Joseph SCN

Pope Francis on Thursday greeted a Delegation of the Evangelical Baptist Roma Mission in Italy addressing them as “children of the same Father and brothers in Christ.”

Welcoming the group he extended his fraternal greeting to all members of the Mission, with a special acknowledgement “to those you serve on a daily basis,” and said we are all "travelling companions on the pilgrimage of faith, charity and hope."

“Nothing and no one can ever separate us from the love of God,” the Pope said and he expressed his hope that it will “make us credible witnesses through active charity, through some experiences of sharing prayer and service.”

The Holy Father prayed for the Roma communities, saying “May the Holy Spirit animate us and strengthen in us the courage and joy of announcing the Gospel of hope in unison."

“The fraternal collaboration between Christians,” Pope Francis remarked, “is in itself a sign, a testimony,” and he called it “the first instrument of evangelization” for the benefit of all.

He recognized that in mysterious ways “the unity of action inspired by the Gospel” brings everyone “closer to the full unity of faith” in a spirit of mutual knowledge and esteem.

As the delegation prepares for Holy Christmas, the Pope concluded his address with a reflection on the common earthly pilgrimage of Christians, quoting the Psalmist: “Hope in the Lord, be strong, let your heart be strengthened, and hope in the Lord.”