Pope thanks retiring president of Vatican Tribunal

Pope Francis meets with Giuseppe Pignatone as he prepares to retire from his role as the President of the Tribunal of Vatican City State.

By Vatican News

Giuseppe Pignatone has served as the President of the Vatican Tribunal since 2019, following a career as a prosecutor in various Italian jurisdictions.

The Holy See Press Office announced on Wednesday that the Pope accepted his resignation after having reached the age of 75, which is the age limit set for members of the Vatican judiciary.

Pope Francis met with Pignatone on Tuesday afternoon and thanked him “for the service rendered over these years,” according to a press statement, which added that his resignation becomes effective on December 31, 2024.

Pignatone served as prosecutor of Rome from 2012 to 2019, the year Pope Francis appointed him to lead the Tribunal responsible for matters concerning the life of Vatican City State.

For over two years, Pignatone has been involved in 86 hearings for the trial on the management of the Holy See's funds or other proceedings, such as the case concerning the funds of the Sistine Chapel Choir, which concluded on Tuesday.

Born in the Sicilian town of Caltanissetta on May 8, 1949, Pignatone graduated in Law in 1971 from the University of Palermo. He served as a magistrate in Caltanissetta and, from 1977, as deputy prosecutor.

In 2008, he was appointed prosecutor of Reggio Calabria by the High Council of the Judiciary (CSM). In March 2012, the same Council appointed him prosecutor of Rome.