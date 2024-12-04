Pope: 'War does not solve problems'

Pope Francis renews his appeal for peace in the world, at the first General Audience of the 2024 Advent season.

By Kielce Gussie

At his first General Audience of the 2024 Advent season, Pope Francis again stressed the need to pray for peace.

“War is a human defeat,” he reiterated. “War does not solve problems.”

Amid ongoing conflicts around the world, the Pope specifically prayed for “martyred Ukraine,” Palestine, Israel, and Myanmar. He lamented how in each of these countries, there are “many children dead, many innocent people dead.”

"War is evil; war destroys," warned Pope Francis.



He renewed his call for peace, encouraging everyone to pray always. “Let us pray,” the Pope said, “so that the Lord may bring us to peace.”



A forgotten conflict

Three years after a coup overthrew the elected government, Myanmar was thrown into conflict, which continues to rage. The UN Human Rights Council has called for a "course correction" from the international community as the civilian death toll rises.

"There are now 6,000 reminders that the international community is failing the people of Myanmar," according to experts appointed by the Council.

The Human Rights Council experts stressed the importance of the impact of the international community.

“We know that international action makes a difference," they said. "We have documented that it has reduced the junta’s access to weapons that it uses to attack civilians.”