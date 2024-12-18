Pope approves beatification of martyred Estonian Archbishop Profittlich

Pope Francis has approved the beatification of Archbishop Eduard Profittlich, a German-born Jesuit who served in Estonia and was martyred in the Soviet Union in 1942.

By Devin Watkins

Pope Francis held an audience on Wednesday with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, and authorized him to promulate decrees related to the causes of 21 men and women.

The Pope officially recognized the martyrdom of Archbishop Eduard Profittlich, SJ, who served as the Apostolic Administrator of Estonia from 1931 until his death in 1942, clearing the way for his beatification.

Soviet Union authorities arrested the German-born Archbishop a year after invading Estonia, and he was deported to a prison in Siberia and sentenced to death. Archbishop Profittlic died from exposure in Kirov prison on February 22, 1942 before his sentence could be carried out.

Read also 26/09/2024 Pope elevates Apostolic Administration of Estonia to a Diocese Pope Francis creates the Diocese of Tallinn, elevating the Apostolic Administration of Estonia to a full-fledged diocese and appointing Bishop Philippe Jourdan as its first ...

Beatification a message for Church’s peripheries

Bishop Philippe Jourdan, bishop of Tallinn, welcomed Pope Francis’ approval of Archbishop Profittlich’s beatification, noting that the event comes as the local Church celebrates the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Apostolic Administration of Estonia in 1924.

Speaking to Vatican News, Bishop Jourdan expressed his joy that the Church in Estonia will have its first Blessed.

“It’s very important for the local Church,” he said, “because the goal of the Church is to help people to be saved and to be holy.”

Having a Blessed from the Estonian Church, he added, brings the Christian mission of holiness into the present and helps people believe sainthood is attainable.

The news comes just three months after Pope Francis elevated the Apostolic Administration of Estonia to the Diocese of Tallinn. “Archbishop Profittlich was a bit like Moses,” said the French-born Bishop. “He wanted to see the Promised Land, but he could not see it with his own eyes.”

Given its small numerical size, Bishop Jourdan said Estonia is on the “periphery” of the Church in a way, noting that the beatification will make them feel at her centre.

“Even if the current situation is complicated,” he said, “I would say it is wonderful news for the Catholics of Russia, since the Archdiocese of Moscow began the process of beatification of Archbishop Profittlich 21 years ago.”

Listen to the interview with Bishop Jourdan

Example of faith, hope and peace

Marge-Marie Paas, the Communications Director of the Diocese of Tallinn, spearheaded Archbishop Profittlich’s cause for beatification, serving as the diocesan postulator which established the historical facts of his life and evaluated the theological content of his extant works.

Ms. Paas told Vatican News that the martyred Archbishop will be “an example of faith and hope for many people.”

“His episcopal motto was ‘Faith and Peace’,” she noted. “I’m sure that Archbishop Profittlich is encouraging us to keep faith and peace in our hearts always, even during the most challenging times.”

Listen to the interview with Marge-Marie Paas

Marytrs of Compiègne

On Wednesday, Pope Francis also extended to the universal Church the cult of the martyrs of Compiègne: Blessed Teresa of Saint Augustine (born: Maria Maddalena Claudia Lidoine) and her 15 companions of the Order of Discalced Carmelites of Compiègne, martyrs, killed in hatred of the faith on July 17, 1794, in Paris (France), enrolling them in the catalog of Saints (Equivalent Canonization).

The Pope recognized the martyrdom of Servant of God Elia Comini, a priest of the Society of Saint Francis de Sales, born in Calvenzano di Vergato (Italy) on May 7, 1910, and killed in odium fidei on October 1, 1944, in Pioppe di Salvaro (Italy).

He also approved decrees regarding the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Áron Márton, Bishop of Alba Iulia, born on August 28, 1896, in Csíkszentdomokos (today Romania) and died on September 29, 1980, in Alba Iulia (Romania); the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Giuseppe Maria Leone, Priest of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, born on May 23, 1829, in Casaltrinità (today Trinitapoli, Italy) and died in Angri (Italy) on August 9, 1902; and, the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Pierre Goursat, Lay Faithful, born on August 15, 1914, in Paris (France) and died there on March 25, 1991.