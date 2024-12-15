Pope arrives in Corsica, prays before ancient Baptistery

Shortly after his arrival in Corsica, Pope Francis stops at the archaeological site of an Early Christian baptistery that was part of Ajaccio’s first cathedral.

By Linda Bordoni

The Early Christian Baptistery of Saint-Jean dates back to the beginning of the 6th century and is located in the Saint-Jean district, a highly urbanized area of the city.

Pope Francis on Sunday chose to make it his first stop after landing at Ajaccio’s “Napoléon Bonaparte” airport where he was welcomed by a delegation of religious and civil authorities, including the Apostolic Nuncio to France, Archbishop Celestino Migliore.

The Saint-Jean Baptistery was discovered in 2005 during excavations by a group from the National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research, prior to the construction of a parking lot and a building.

Associated with the first cathedral of Ajaccio, this Baptistery consists of a large cross-shaped basin and a smaller cylindrical basin, perhaps intended for the washing of the catechumens' feet before the rite of Baptism.

An Antiquarium, inspired by that of Seville, surrounds the baptistery and the basin with a curved eight-meter-diameter display case. Thanks to specially designed lighting, visitors can admire these remains up close, day and night.

Many people lined the streets or appeared on balconies to welcome the Pope as he began his 47th Apostolic Visit abroad, and a group of faithful awaited him in front of the Baptistery where a little boy led the recitation of the Creed.

Pope Francis arrives in Ajaccio

The day ahead

Pope Francis will be spending one day in Corsica. During his visit, he will speak at a Conference on Popular Religiosity in the Mediterranean, meet with the clergy and religious of Corsica, and preside over Holy Mass. He will conclude his visit with a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron before heading back to Rome, where he is due to land at around 7 pm.

Ajaccio, Official Welcome Ceremony