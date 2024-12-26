Search

Pope at Angelus Pope at Angelus  (Vatican Media)
POPE

Pope Francis: 'Stop colonizing people with weapons!'

During his Angelus address on the Feast of St. Stephen, the Holy Father renews Christmas wishes to the faithful, and, at the start of this Jubilee, appeals for remitting debt, disarmament, and to "stop colonizing people with weapons" that further perpetrates the wars plaguing the world.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"I renew my wishes to all of you for a Holy Christmas. In these days, I have received many messages and signs of closeness. Thank you. I sincerely wish to thank everyone: every person, every family, the parishes, and the associations. Thank you all!"

Pope Francis stressed this after his Angelus address the day after Christmas to the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square and following online from afar.

On this 26 December, the Feast of St. Stephen, the first Christian martyr, the Pope reflected on this intense week, offered warm wishes and made a series of appeals.

He recalled that last night marked the beginning of Hanukkah, and sent his wishes for peace and fraternity to all Jewish brothers and sisters celebrating the eight-day Festival of Lights.

Jubilee to meet Jesus

He next greeted Romans and pilgrims from Italy and various countries, adding that, "I imagine that many of you have made a Jubilee journey leading to the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica."

"It is a beautiful sign," he suggested, noting it is one "that expresses the meaning of our lives: to go to meet Jesus, Who loves us" and "allows us to enter His Kingdom of love, joy, and peace."

At this point, the Pope recalled having opened, just hours earlier, a Holy Door at the Roman Prison of Rebbibia. Remembering that it happened subsequent to the opening of the Holy Door at St. Peter's Basilica, inaugurating the Jubilee on 24 December, the Pope spoke of his time in the prison as being within a “cathedral of pain and hope.”

'Transform debt into hope'

Recalling that one of the actions that characterize Jubilees is the remission of debts, the Pope said, "I therefore encourage everyone to support the campaign by Caritas Internationalis titled 'Transform Debt into Hope,' to relieve countries oppressed by unsustainable debts and promote development."

Decrying that the issue of debt is generally linked to that of peace and the “black market” of arms, the Pope appealed: "Stop colonizing people with weapons!"

Prayer for peace in whole world

"Let us work for disarmament, let us work against hunger, against diseases, against child labor," he said, as well as for "peace in the whole world, especially in war-torn Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Myanmar, North Kivu, and many other countries at war."

Pope Francis concluded wishing all the faithful, this second day of Christmas, a beautiful feast day and lunch, and reminding them to pray for him.

26 December 2024, 12:32

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Pray with the Pope

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.