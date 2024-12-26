Pope Francis: 'Stop colonizing people with weapons!'

During his Angelus address on the Feast of St. Stephen, the Holy Father renews Christmas wishes to the faithful, and, at the start of this Jubilee, appeals for remitting debt, disarmament, and to "stop colonizing people with weapons" that further perpetrates the wars plaguing the world.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"I renew my wishes to all of you for a Holy Christmas. In these days, I have received many messages and signs of closeness. Thank you. I sincerely wish to thank everyone: every person, every family, the parishes, and the associations. Thank you all!"

Pope Francis stressed this after his Angelus address the day after Christmas to the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square and following online from afar.

On this 26 December, the Feast of St. Stephen, the first Christian martyr, the Pope reflected on this intense week, offered warm wishes and made a series of appeals.

He recalled that last night marked the beginning of Hanukkah, and sent his wishes for peace and fraternity to all Jewish brothers and sisters celebrating the eight-day Festival of Lights.

Jubilee to meet Jesus

He next greeted Romans and pilgrims from Italy and various countries, adding that, "I imagine that many of you have made a Jubilee journey leading to the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica."

"It is a beautiful sign," he suggested, noting it is one "that expresses the meaning of our lives: to go to meet Jesus, Who loves us" and "allows us to enter His Kingdom of love, joy, and peace."

At this point, the Pope recalled having opened, just hours earlier, a Holy Door at the Roman Prison of Rebbibia. Remembering that it happened subsequent to the opening of the Holy Door at St. Peter's Basilica, inaugurating the Jubilee on 24 December, the Pope spoke of his time in the prison as being within a “cathedral of pain and hope.”

'Transform debt into hope'

Recalling that one of the actions that characterize Jubilees is the remission of debts, the Pope said, "I therefore encourage everyone to support the campaign by Caritas Internationalis titled 'Transform Debt into Hope,' to relieve countries oppressed by unsustainable debts and promote development."

Decrying that the issue of debt is generally linked to that of peace and the “black market” of arms, the Pope appealed: "Stop colonizing people with weapons!"

Prayer for peace in whole world

"Let us work for disarmament, let us work against hunger, against diseases, against child labor," he said, as well as for "peace in the whole world, especially in war-torn Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Myanmar, North Kivu, and many other countries at war."

Pope Francis concluded wishing all the faithful, this second day of Christmas, a beautiful feast day and lunch, and reminding them to pray for him.

