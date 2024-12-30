Pope Francis in 2024: A tireless artisan of peace

Throughout 2024, Pope Francis unwaveringly took action for peace. In countless appeals and occasions, he asked all men and women of goodwill to promote and nurture fraternity, inviting every one of us to become instruments of peace. As the year transitions into a new one, with the hope that illuminates the path of the Jubilee Year, his message resounds in all of its force: "Jesus is our hope and the gate to peace."

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here