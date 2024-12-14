Pope Francis calls for putting the sick back at the centre of care

Pope Francis meets with members of the Italian Association against Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma, and emphasises the need to dispel the "darkness of pain" generated by infirmity through the gift of self and closeness.

By Edoardo Giribaldi

Pope Francis met with members of the Italian Association against Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma on Saturday morning of 14 December. In his address he encouraged them to continue in their efforts, as expressed in the motto chosen for their gathering, “Together we illuminate the future”. He noted the challenges in their work of providing light in the face of the "darkness of pain" where the sick too often find themselves, sometimes discarded "in the name of efficiency and strength" as illness is often pereived as a defeat, whereas in illness, "even when all seems lost, it is possible to hope".

Solidarity and closeness

The Pope's meeting with the Association's members took place in the Paul VI Hall on the occasion of its 55th anniversary. He began by thanking the delegation for their commitment to numerous outreach activities in which they are engaged, including funding research, developing specialised centres, and welcoming and caring for patients in their homes. In a word, "proximity", defined as "one of God's qualities".

“Yours is a testimony of solidarity and proximity, even more important in this world marked by individualism.”

Pope Francis welcomes members of the Italian Association against Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma

Bringing people to the centre

Recalling the theme they are discussing, "Together we illuminate the future", the Pope then highlighted the need to offer light "with friendship, closeness and listening" and ensure that we bring the sick back to the centre of our care. Their stories and relationships can help find "meaning in pain and give answers to the many 'whys'", as "even when all seems lost, it is possible to hope."

Giving of oneself

From the word "illuminate", the Pope then focused on the word "giving". Its "virtuous logic" is an antidote to consumerism, he said, " which "apparently would even like to take possession of our lives". In the perspective of Christmas, the Pope encouraged everyone to look to Christ child, "so that we can all be saved."

“Let us draw strength from His fragility, comfort from His cry, courage from His tenderness.”

Grass roots presence

Lastly, the Pope focused on the idea of the "town square", a place where the Association is present "on the streets and works from the grass roots" throughout Italy. The Pope highlighted their commitment to inspire and "be a tangible sign and a visible but never intrusive presence" and their "desire to be with the people, to share their pain, to be good Samaritans". This commitment offers a concrete contribution, he said, increasing "the knowledge that is part of the best Italian healthcare tradition" and ensuring "attention to people who need to feel accompanied in therapy."

“You are a building block in the construction of two hopes: the hope for a cure, always, and the hope of therapy, in its most up-to-date methods.”

Pope Francis greets members of the Italian Association against Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma