Celeste Saulo (WMO): 'We share Pope Francis' concerns over climate change'

The Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organisation speaks to Vatican News about her conversation with Pope Francis, in which they discussed urgency of concerted efforts to address climate change.

By Sebastian Sanson Ferrari and Lisa Zengarini

Pope Francis met on Friday with Celeste Saolo, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the UN agency responsible for the coordination of meteorological, hydrological and related activities.

During the conversation they discussed their common concerns on climate change and agreed on the urgency for climate action.

Speaking to Vatican News after the audience, Ms Saulo said the UN agency is looking forward to a closer collaboration with the Holy See and other religions on this crucial issue, one which represents a major challenge for our planet and humanity.

Climate change: a key concern for Pope Francis

“Pope Francis is very concerned about what is happening with climate,” Saolo said, “and I think that there are many things the World Meteorological Organisation can do with the Vatican to protect our common home”.

Ms Saulo explained that all indicators monitored by the WMO, be it rising global temperatures, rising sea levels, or glaciers melting, are worsening, which “means that we are going in the wrong direction.” This, she added., “will have huge impacts on migration, children, women, indigenous peoples, the more vulnerable who are the ones suffering the most.”

Changing weather patterns affecting the most vulnerable

The most affected regions, she explained, are Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, along with small island developing countries which are the frontline of rising sea levels. “We need to help them to avoid the consequences of climate change," she stressed.

Religions' contribution to climate action

According to Ms Saulo, religions can give an important contribution to climate action and to building hope: “Action should be informed by science, but moved by faith”, she said.

She expressed her hope for a closer collaboration in the future with the Holy See: “We have a common agenda and can work together to protect people’s lives and livelihoods “, she said.

