Pope offers Mass for All Souls’ Day at Rome’s Laurentino Cemetery

On All Souls Day Pope Francis visits the Roman Laurentino Cemetery the third largest cemetery in Rome where he offers Mass and prays for the deceased.

By Lisa Zengarini

Continuing his custom of offering Mass in a Roman cemetery on All Souls’ Day, on Saturday, 2 November, Pope Francis visited the Laurentino Cemetery, the third largest in Rome.

He celebrated the Mass in an area reserved for deceased children and unborn babies called the “Garden of Angels.”

Silent prayer for the departed

The Pope arrived shortly before 10.00 a.m. and was welcomed by the Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri and a group of faithful. Among them Stefano, a father who lost his daughter Sara in 2021 during pregnancy with whom he exchanged a few words.

Before the liturgy, he briefly stopped to pray in front of her grave and laid a bunch of flowers.

Pope's prayer before the final Blessing

During the Mass Pope Francis didn’t deliver his homily, but prayed silently for a few intense moments.

Before the final blessing Pope Francis prayed these words

In visiting the cemetery, a place of rest for our deceased brothers and sisters, we renew our faith in Christ who died, was buried, and rose for our salvation. Mortal bodies too will awaken on the last day, and those who have fallen asleep in the Lord will join Him in triumph over death. With this certainty, we lift up to the Father our united prayer of intercession and blessing.

Blessed are you, O God, Father of Our Lord Jesus Christ, who in Your great mercy has reborn us through the resurrection of Jesus from the dead to a living hope, to an inheritance that does not perish and does not fade (cf. 1 Pt 1:3-4). Hear the prayer we offer to You for all our loved ones who have left this world. Open the arms of your mercy and receive them into the glorious assembly of the holy Jerusalem.

Comfort those who mourn in sorrow, with the assurance that the dead live in You and that even bodies entrusted to the earth will one day share in the Easter victory of your Son. You, who placed on the Church's path the Blessed Virgin Mary as a radiant sign, sustain our faith through her intercession, so that no obstacle may lead us astray from the path that leads to You, who are the endless glory. Through Christ Our Lord. Amen.

Pope Francis' visit to the Military Cemetery of Rome on 2 November 2023

This is the second time Pope Francis offered Mass for the deceased in the Laurentino Cemetery on All Souls’ Day, the first being in 2018.

Last year he went to a Military Cemetery of Rome where 426 Commonwealth soldiers from the Second World War are buried. Reflecting on those soldiers whose lives was “cut short” by war he said he could “not help but think of today's wars.” Echoing his constant refrain over the past years he insisted that “Wars are always a defeat. Always.”

The Mass at the Teutonic Cemetery in 2020 during COVID-19 pandemic

In 2020, the Pope opted to stay in the Vatican because of COVID-19 pandemic and celebrate Mass for the deceased in the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, in the Teutonic Cemetery — the burial place of people of German, Austrian, and Swiss descent, and particularly members of the Archconfraternity to the Sorrowful Mother of God of the Germans and Flemings. The previous year he celebrated Mass at the Catacombs of Priscilla.

As per custom during the week of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day, on Monday 4 November will preside at a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica for the repose of the souls of the bishops and cardinals who died during the previous year.