Pope: Reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral prophetic sign from the Lord

In a message delivered on behalf of Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to French bishops, Pope Francis focuses on the relationship between the Church in France and African Churches, expressing hope for the strengthening of bonds and affirming unity of spirit in Christ.

By Edoardo Giribaldi

“The Church in France is called to recognize a powerful and prophetic sign from the Lord: the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris for worship,” Pope Francis writes in his message to French Bishops.

In the message conveyed by Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Parolin, the Pope encourages the bishops, gathered for their Plenary Assembly on Tuesday, November 5 in Lourdes, to see this event, scheduled for December 8, as a meaningful sign more than five years after the fire that devastated the Cathedral in April 2019.

One Spirit in Christ

The fraternal message is one of encouragement, trust, and closeness. In it, the Pope emphasizes the need for mutual support within Church communities, noting that political and economic forces sometimes impose values like greed, selfishness, indifference, and exploitation, which he says, can distort relationships among nations and peoples.

However, the Pope expresses hope that the relationship between the French Church and African churches may be inspired by “one spirit in Christ,” reflecting the unity of Christian communities.

“May the charity and mutual support between your local churches not only foster the missionary renewal of your communities but also contribute to building a more just and fraternal world through their testimony,” he says.

Welcoming the gifts of the Spirit "without fear"

Pope Francis also refers to the need for openness to discussions on the “challenges of evangelization.”

He mentions issues such as the running of seminaries, teaching religion, and the organization of dioceses. Thus, he encourages the bishops to draw strength from past experiences and be ready to welcome the Spirit’s guidance in facing current challenges, anticipating transformations, and implementing reforms.

Strength and pride of the French Church

The message emphasizes unwavering hope: the theme of the upcoming Jubilee.

For the Church in France, the reopening of Notre Dame is a prophetic sign, says the Pope: “Like this marvellous, restored building,” strengthened by faith, proud of its history, and committed to its irreplaceable role in the nation’s development, may the French Church, he notes, continue to joyfully proclaim the Good News of salvation.

Love of the Sacred Heart “the key to the future"

Pope Francis also refers to his encyclical on the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Dilexit Nos, underlining the need to “rediscover or discover” the love of the Sacred Heart, which he describes as “ultimately the only key to the future.”

Quoting from the encyclical, he says “The wounded side of Christ continues to pour forth that stream which is never exhausted, never passes away, but offers itself time and time again to all those who wish to love as he did. For his love alone can bring about a new humanity.”

French saints, he continues, are acknowledged for their significant role in developing and deepening this devotion.

A devotion that reflects Jesus’ love

“You, more than others, are called and qualified to benefit from this heritage,” says the Pope, adding that rather than reviving a devotion often deemed outdated, it is important to understand the measure of Jesus’ love for each of us, for the Church in France, its pastors and faithful, and for the entire world.

The message concludes with Pope Francis’ blessing for all bishops, their collaborators, and the faithful of various dioceses.