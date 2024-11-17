Pope: Investigate whether genocide is taking place in Gaza, respect human dignity

In a book for the Jubilee 2025, Pope Francis addresses current issues, including the suffering of war displaced and the famine in Palestine. He underscores the importance of respecting human dignity. The book comes out on Tuesday 19 November in Italy, Spain and Latin America, and will follow in other countries.

The new book by Pope Francis for the Jubilee 2025 focuses on the theme, "Hope never disappoints. Pilgrims towards a better world" and will be published by Hernán Reyes Alcaide, Edizioni Piemme publishers. The book comes out on Tuesday 19 November in Italy, Spain and Latin America, and later in other countries.

In one passage the Pope mentions the humanitarian crisis in Gaza saying that what has happened must be investigated. Speaking of nations receiving war refugees, he says "In the Middle East, where the open doors of nations like Jordan or Lebanon continue to be a salvation for millions of people fleeing conflicts in the region: I am thinking above all of those who leave Gaza in the midst of the famine that has struck their Palestinian brothers and sisters given the difficulty of getting food and aid into their territory."

"According to some experts," Pope Francis writes, "what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide. It should be carefully investigated to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies."