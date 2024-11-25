Pope Francis to open Holy Doors during Christmas liturgies

Pope Francis opens the Holy Door for the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy on December 8, 2015

The Vatican releases the schedule for Pope Francis’ liturgies during the Christmas Season, which will see him open the Jubilee Holy Doors at St. Peter’s Basilica and Rome’s Rebibbia prison.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis will commence the Jubilee of Hope with Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on the night of Christmas eve, opening the Holy Door of the Vatican Basilica.

On Christmas Day, the Pope will deliver his traditional Urbi et Orbi address and blessing “To the City and the World”.

Then, on the feast of St. Stephen, December 26, the Holy Father will preside at Mass in Rome’s Rebibbia prison to open the only Holy Door not in a papal basilica.

New Year’s Eve will see the Pope pray First Vespers and the Te Deum in St. Peter’s Basilica at the close of 2024.

The next day, he will preside at Mass to mark New Year’s Day and the 58th World Day of Peace.

On January 6, Pope Francis will preside at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on the Solemnity of the Epiphany.

He wraps up the Christmas Season with Mass in the Sistine Chapel on January 12 for the Baptism of the Lord, conferring baptism on several children of Vatican employees.

The Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff announced these papal liturgies for mid-December to mid-January on Monday.