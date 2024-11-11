Pope Francis remembers St Bernard of Aosta, saint of the Alps

In a meeting with members of his Diocese and the order of Canons dedicated to him, Pope Francis discusses the legacy of St Bernard of Aosta, the patron saint of mountaineers, travellers, and all those who live in the Alps.

By Joseph Tulloch

The patron saint of mountaineers, travellers, and all those who live in the Alps, St. Bernard of Aosta – a mountainous region of northern Italy – devoted his life to proclaiming peace, welcome, and harmony.

It was these three traits that Pope Francis highlighted on Monday, 11th November, in an address to delegations from the Diocese of Aosta and the Canons Regular of Great St. Bernard.

The meeting with the Pope marked the conclusion of a Jubilee Year commemorating the 900th anniversary of St Bernard’s canonisation, as well as the 1000th anniversary of his birth.

The audience in the Vatican

Promoting peace even in the face of failure

In his address, Pope Francis emphasised St. Bernard’s dedication to peace, recalling his journey to Pavia, at a time when he was weakened by illness, to dissuade Emperor Henry IV from waging war against Pope Gregory VII.

His mission was unsuccessful, and the saint paid for this effort with his life, passing away shortly after his return.

“Promoting peace without becoming discouraged, even in the face of failure, is a virtue we need now more than ever,” the Pope said.

Care for travellers

Pope Francis also noted St. Bernard’s reputation as a preacher "who could touch even the most hardened of hearts". The saint "dedicated himself tirelessly" to spreading the Gospel, the Pope said.

Turning to the subject of hospitality, Pope Francis said that St. Bernard’s care for travellers crossing the challenging Alpine passes near Mont Blanc earned him widespread admiration. These crossings were dangerous, the Pope pointed out, with travellers facing the risk of getting lost, being attacked, or freezing to death in the snow.

To aid those in peril, St. Bernard established two hospices staffed by canons, who continue the mission even today, under the motto Hic Christus adoratur et pascitur ("Here Christ is worshipped and nourished").

Pope Francis pointed to this hospitality as “a model for the present day: welcoming and caring for anyone who asks for help, in body and spirit, without distinction or closure”.

The audience in the Vatican

The ice axe and the rope

Bringing his speech to a close, Pope Francis invoked “two symbols of the mountains” to illustrate key aspects of St. Bernard’s life: the ice axe and the rope team.

St. Bernard's ice axe, the Pope said, was the Word of God, with which he could “chip away at even the coldest and hardest hearts.” The rope team, meanwhile, stands for community, "helping others along dangerous paths to reach their goals”.

Pope Francis concluded by expressing his hope that his listeners might “follow beautiful paths like St Bernard's, through high mountains and, above all, within the heart.”