Pope appoints Fr. Pasolini as new Preacher of Papal Household

Pope Francis has appointed Capuchin Fr. Roberto Pasolini, a biblical scholar who combines academics with pastoral outreach to the marginalized, as the new Preacher of the Papal Household.

By Salvatore Cernuzio & Devin Watkins

The Holy See Press Office announced the appointment of the new Preacher of the Papal Household on Saturday.

Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFMCap, currently serves as a professor of Biblical Exegesis at the Theological Faculty of Northern Italy in Milan.

In his new role, the Capuchin friar will deliver Advent and Lenten Sermons to the Pope and the Roman Curia.

He takes over from Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, OFMCap, who has served as the papal preacher since 1980 under three Popes, and whom Pope Francis created a Cardinal in 2020.

At the age of 90, Cardinal Cantalamessa has become a spiritual guide for millions through his books, lectures, and TV programs.

He will retire after 44 years as Preacher of the Papal Household to the Hermitage of Merciful Love in Cittaducale, Italy. Cardinal Cantalamessa will focus on prayer, reading, and study alongside a community of Poor Clare nuns, while occasionally serving as their chaplain.

Combining academics and pastoral outreach

Born on November 5, 1971, Fr. Pasolini made his perpetual vows in the Orders of Friars Minor Capuchin on September 7, 2002 and was ordained a priest on September 23, 2006.

After earning a Doctorate in Biblical Theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, he served as a professor of Biblical Languages and Sacred Scripture at the Laurentianum Interprovincial Theological Institute of the Friars Minor Capuchin in Milan and Venice.

The 53-year-old Italian priest employs a style of preaching that seeks to address issues related to human existence and faith, while making them relevant to contemporary issues and trends.

Besides the many spiritual retreats he preaches, Fr. Pasolini is heavily involved in working with the poor, people living on the streets, people with disabilities, and ministry in prisons.

He is also an author of several books on biblical spirituality and embraces new technology to spread the Gospel, including podcasts and artificial intelligence.

This skill comes from his earlier career as a computer programmer and his involvement in politics before joining the Capuchin seminary.