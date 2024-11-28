Pope: Church needs theological reflection on synodality centered on Christ

Pope Francis meets with the plenary assembly of the Pontifical Theological Commission, and invites Catholic theologians to develop a theology of synodality that puts Christ at the center.

By Devin Watkins

As the Pontifical Theological Commission holds its Plenary Session, Pope Francis praised its work on a document to shed light on the profession of faith of the Council of Nicaea.

The 2025 Jubilee marks the 1,700th anniversary of the first Ecumenical Council, which developed the Nicene Creed stating that the Son is consubstantial with the Father.

“A document of this sort could prove invaluable, in the course of the Jubilee Year, to nourish and deepen the faith of believers and, based on the figure of Jesus, to offer insights and reflections useful for a new cultural and social paradigm inspired by the humanity of Christ,” he said during the audience with participants on Thursday.

Theology done ‘close to heart of Jesus’

In this same vein, Pope Francis invited all theologians to always put Christ at the center of their studies, while also developing a theology of synodality.

The Holy Year, he said, offers an opportunity to rediscover the face of Christ, saying theologians need to place their head “close to the heart of Jesus,” as did the Apostle John at the Last Supper.

“By remaining close to the heart of the Lord, your theology will draw from the source and bear fruit in the Church and in the world,” he said.

The Pope noted that theology should seek to foster an encounter with Christ for all the faithful, even those who have not undertaken higher studies.

“In Jesus,” he said, “we come to know the face of God and, at the same time, the face of humanity, and thus realize that we are sons and daughters in the Son and brothers and sisters of one another.”

This fraternity, he added, should guide Christians to foster peace and justice, especially in our world marred by conflict.

Missionary Church with a sense of humour

Pope Francis went on to urge theologians to explore the implications of synodality, recalling the recent Synod’s call for continuing research.

He invited them to consider the ecclesiological dimension of synodality, with a special focus on the Church’s missionary purpose.

“The time has come,” he said, “to take a courageous step forward and to develop a theology of synodality, a theological reflection that can help, encourage and accompany the synodal process, for a new, more creative and daring missionary phase, inspired by the kerygma and involving every component of the Church’s life.”

In conclusion, Pope Francis reminded theologians not to lose their sense of humour, even amid the important study they undertake each day.

“The Holy Spirit is the one who helps us in this dimension of joy and of good humour.”

