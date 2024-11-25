Pope reiterates Holy See's commitment to a landmine-free world

Deminers from the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) march for the banning of landmines, November 24 (AFP or licensors)

Pope Francis addresses a summit on a landmine-free world, taking place in Cambodia, and urges global commitment to eliminate landmines, protect lives, and foster peace.

By Francesca Merlo

In a message delivered at the Fifth Review Conference on the Convention of Anti-Personnel Landmines in Siem Reap, Cambodia, Pope Francis reiterated the Holy See’s commitment to fighting for a world that continues to strive for the abolition of weapons, including the use of anti-personnel mines.

The conference takes place on November 25-29 and includes representatives of various States, international organisations, and civil society.

The strength of unity

Addressing participants with a letter signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, the Pope acknowledged the history of the international efforts relating to disarmament, stressing how this convention demonstrates how "multilateralism can be successful and fit for purpose.”

However, Pope Francis expressed sorrow that 25 years since the Convention’s establishment, anti-personnel landmines and victim-activated explosive devices continue to be used.

"Conflicts," he said, "are a failure of humanity to live as a single human family."

He noted how landmines continue to silently claim innocent lives long after hostilities have ceased, especially those of children, while sowing fear, disrupting livelihoods, and hindering reconciliation, peace, and integral development.

Archbishop Balestrero at the conference in Cambodia

The human cost

The Pope lamented that the number of these innocent victims has been increasing in recent years. "When this occurs," the Pope stressed, "it is evident that all of humanity loses, precisely because all human life is sacred."

Read also 29/02/2024 How clearing landmines can save an entire community The HALO Trust works to clear landmines and other explosive remnants of war left behind by conflicts, as well as to educate communities on how to rebuild their lives in the safest ...



He urged all nations that have yet to join the Convention to do so without delay, calling for an immediate cessation of the production and use of landmines.

For those already party to the treaty, he encouraged renewed commitment and urgency in its implementation. Any delay, he stressed, “will inevitably increase the human cost.”

In recognising the human cost, Pope Francis also recognised all those who risk their lives in clearing mines and the many organizations—both governmental and non-governmental—dedicated to helping victims and their families.

The Church's commitment

He stressed that the Catholic Church remains determinately committed to assisting victims and to contributing to global peace.

Finally, Pope Francis invoked God’s blessing upon all, so that this Conference, inspired by the noble objectives of the Convention, “may become an important step towards a world free of landmines and ensure truly integral and restorative assistance to victims."